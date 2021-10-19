Hi all,

My new car (a 2007 Nissan Dualis) has still got its factory radio, which I intend to keep as it is needed to power the dash screen and I have recently had the language on the screen translated to English by "Car Audio Workshop".

I am looking at the best option for playing my own music in the car and the two options I think may be best are:

1, Putting the music from my laptop onto a compact flash and putting that into the head unit, although I have never done this before but I assume it would work just like a USB? I have found two budget friendly options for a 4GB compact flash, one is at Mighty Ape for $25 (this one has a blue label) and one at PB Tech for $30 (this has a green label), I am curious is there a difference between the two as they are different colors and different prices? I figure the speeds may be different but I can not find that information.

2, Figuring out how this "Music Box" feature in the car works, from what I can see the car has its own hard drive in which music can be saved, I think this is done by automatically recording music from CD's that are played, it stores the album name and song titles also, which can all be browsed and selected from the built in screen and controls on the steering wheel. Has anyone got experience with "Music Box" in Jap import cars? will it record music from a compact flash rather than CD? I dont like the idea of buying a CD burner and doing music the slow and old fashioned way just to get it into my cars hard drive!

Looking forward to any info people might have, plus if you have any further tips or tricks I might be able to do with this system please let me know, there could be plenty I am missing and I would like to make the most of it as it seems pretty cool and useful.