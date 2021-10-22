Morgenmuffel: eracode: Close tie between Waste Management NZ and Farmers (dept store). IME crap music often foretells crap service once (if) you get through - certainly true in both these examples. Waste Management all the way, I despise it intensely and it just keeps repeating, i am seriously considering a kickstarter to hire a musician to play some tunes to donate to them

Not just that, but every minute or so they interrupt the crapsic with very loud recorded messages. There's two or three different messages but one of them is trying to sell you on contacting them via their website. Thanks but do they really think I would put myself through the call-centre purgatory if there was any other way to contact them about what I want to contact them about?

It's not uncommon to wait 20-30 mins in their phone queue and it's not uncommon to simply get cut-off while waiting. That's because they always say they are "experiencing greater-than-normal call volumes''. And if/when you do get through, the service is appalling - several times I have insisted on talking to a supervisor. One exasperating time I resorted to calling on their corporate number and asked for the manager of the division that was causing my issue (domestic contract rubbish collection). He 'wasn't available' but did call me back 2-3 days later - and I got the issue sorted. If the call centre was a decent one, it should have been easy to resolve it with them.

I know this is OT re the music OP - but all part of the bigger picture here IMO.