Last 3 months purchases that have arrived so far:

I have bought 3 wifi connected LED clocks to hopefully solve the issue of never having the correct time around the house.

It seems the app's button to sync the timezone with the phone (its sinilink which works passably OK for the USB switches I have that use it) does absolutely nothing when I press it. So the clocks are stuck showing the time in China.

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002547109868.html

It's ESP based with the same nice easy programming header that the USB switches have on it so I can always see about hacking up some other wifi clock code to run on it but would rather not have to deal with that.

Also bought these - https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003022817928.html

connectors to go in the ports on the back of my C64's to be able to hook up to a bare ESP board to run meatloaf on it once I have fixed the video out on them. - Its an emulator for a floppy drive and serial modem which should be a good way to get them doing something without having to deal with obsolete media.

I got this https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32983267665.html little analog video modulator/transmitter board thing - Idea being to replace the one in the C64 since that ones output is a trash low level thing - this has ended up being hooked up to an ESP32 running some other code that makes a retro clock instead. Put the wire off this into a F connector adapter and it gives a great strong output signal to the TV, unlike the useless modulators inside 80's computers etc. It's pal D/K however, so I will have to see how to get the old TVs audio carrier moved over if I care about getting audio to it.