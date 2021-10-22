Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What just arrived from Aliexpress?

neb

neb

6574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290137 22-Oct-2021 21:18
This is a companion to the "Recent experiences with Aliexpress" thread: Once you've got it, or something from a similar crapvendor, post a photo of it here to celebrate.

 

 

To get things started, a flesh burning death lamp that turned up today while tracking said it was still in a warehouse in Shenzhen.

 

 

Wakrak
985 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2800588 25-Oct-2021 08:58
I will be joining this conversation soon. If there was a TradeMe version of this thread I’d be commenting on it every week 😅

mckenndk
907 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2800590 25-Oct-2021 09:17
Just got back into biking so a bike light was my latest arrival, still waiting on the front light

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000074337087.html?spm=a2g0o.ams_97944.topranking.6.34e1obXHobXHFK&pdp_ext_f=%7B%22ship_from%22:%22RU%22,%22sku_id%22:%2212000015806650094%22%7D&scm=1007.26694.226824.0&scm_id=1007.26694.226824.0&scm-url=1007.26694.226824.0&pvid=01852af6-6766-4557-91b0-6581d12a1765&fromRankId=1767662&_t=fromRankId:1767662

neb

neb

6574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2800678 25-Oct-2021 11:32
Wakrak: I will be joining this conversation soon. If there was a TradeMe version of this thread I’d be commenting on it every week 😅


Oh, it's for TM and everything else as well, I just borrowed the thread title from the other discussion. So post away, and include shipping times.



richms
25291 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2800895 25-Oct-2021 15:38
Last 3 months purchases that have arrived so far:

 

 

 

I have bought 3 wifi connected LED clocks to hopefully solve the issue of never having the correct time around the house.

 

It seems the app's button to sync the timezone with the phone (its sinilink which works passably OK for the USB switches I have that use it) does absolutely nothing when I press it. So the clocks are stuck showing the time in China.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002547109868.html

 

 

It's ESP based with the same nice easy programming header that the USB switches have on it so I can always see about hacking up some other wifi clock code to run on it but would rather not have to deal with that.

 

 

 

Also bought these - https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003022817928.html

 

 

connectors to go in the ports on the back of my C64's to be able to hook up to a bare ESP board to run meatloaf on it once I have fixed the video out on them. - Its an emulator for a floppy drive and serial modem which should be a good way to get them doing something without having to deal with obsolete media.

 

I got this https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32983267665.html little analog video modulator/transmitter board thing - Idea being to replace the one in the C64 since that ones output is a trash low level thing - this has ended up being hooked up to an ESP32 running some other code that makes a retro clock instead. Put the wire off this into a F connector adapter and it gives a great strong output signal to the TV, unlike the useless modulators inside 80's computers etc. It's pal D/K however, so I will have to see how to get the old TVs audio carrier moved over if I care about getting audio to it.

 

aeProduct.getSubject()

 

 

 

 

 

 




Richard rich.ms

neb

neb

6574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2800922 25-Oct-2021 17:15
richms:

little analog video modulator/transmitter board thing - Idea being to replace the one in the C64 since that ones output is a trash low level thing

 

 

Couldn't you just run it through a composite to HDMI converter? Or is it essential to have the output displayed on a Crookes tube?

richms
25291 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2800962 25-Oct-2021 19:48
neb:
richms:

 

little analog video modulator/transmitter board thing - Idea being to replace the one in the C64 since that ones output is a trash low level thing

 

Couldn't you just run it through a composite to HDMI converter? Or is it essential to have the output displayed on a Crookes tube?

 

The good ones cost a lot, and the result still doesnt look right compared to old stuff on a CRT. The cheap crap ones really hate a non interlaced input, and many of them cant even output without frame rate conversion to 59.9something which has even more lag, and judder if its a 25Hz pal device going into it.

 

Plus I have a philips discoverer which looks cooler than any LCD ever made.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

neb

neb

6574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2801009 25-Oct-2021 19:59
richms:

Plus I have a philips discoverer which looks cooler than any LCD ever made.

 

 

 

Woah! Where/how did you get one of those?



richms
25291 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2801014 25-Oct-2021 20:00
neb:
richms:

 

Plus I have a philips discoverer which looks cooler than any LCD ever made.

 

Woah! Where/how did you get one of those?

 

Trademe, 15 years ago when they were worth nothing.




Richard rich.ms

Wakrak
985 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2805020 1-Nov-2021 07:34
Very excited about this one. Roborock S6 $254 delivered off Trade Me. 

 

Was a combination of things that allowed me to get it at this price. Listing had only been up for a couple of hours, the description by the seller was average at best, and the photos didn't show everything that came with it. But her answers to some of the questions, along with a 100% feedback record made me think that it was worth the gamble. Especially with a buy now price of $230. Hopefully it turns on 😅

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805176 1-Nov-2021 10:55
This turned up today , Arrived within a week which I was really surprised by.

 

Works great for when I am repairing just makes things easier and visible.

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003124237179.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.13214c4d0gkVWW

 

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

kobiak
1584 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2806767 3-Nov-2021 15:57
pir sensored LED strip for my stairs

4 days short from 2 months delivery time :( China Post Registered Air Mail 




helping others at evgenyk.nz

Mark
1607 posts

Uber Geek


  #2806822 3-Nov-2021 17:32
nothing .. because the rural post service seem to be hanging on to everyones stuff in our area!

 

My Type-2 -> Type-2 EV cable is sitting in a box in someones van when it should be in the frunk of my car so I can charge for free! :-)

Wakrak
985 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2807160 4-Nov-2021 08:29
Gigabyte AORUS AMP900 extended gaming mouse pad @ Mwave AU

 

Paid AU$24 (had a $20 voucher to use). 

 

Shipping information approved by Australia Post: October 26
Delivered (rural Hamilton): November 3

 

 

 

Dingbatt
5872 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2807577 4-Nov-2021 15:57
I had ordered some things for my Galaxy Z Fold3 and Watch4 from AliExpress (covers chargers etc). 3 items ordered on 12 Oct, 2 ordered on 26 Oct. The earlier 3 items were put in a combined package which arrived today (4 Nov) so 23 days and one of the latter order also arrived today, an impressive 9 days after ordering. So just one to come that is showing as “Arrived in destination country”. The other quick package also showed having arrived in country when I collected it from the letterbox.
All parcels were sent using “AliExpress Standard Shipping”.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

neb

neb

6574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2807667 4-Nov-2021 19:23
This arrived a couple of years ago but it's so useful - just used it today - that I thought I'd post it here:

 

 

 

 

It's a crowbar for dealing with some cretin's idea that it'd be a good idea to put pull tabs, designed for narrow, thin strips of metal on drinking cans, onto food cans with wide, thick strips of metal. Lift the tab and crowbar it open with this tool.

 

 

I'm also tempted to start a "I'm sure someone got a nice bonus for this" thread for design braindamage like this, things that are too specific for the very general "something small that annoys you" thread.

