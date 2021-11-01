NglButiLoveTechnolog:

Hey guys,
I'm a newbie in Travel so bear with me but I was wondering if someone could provide/compose a checklist for me for a NZ Kiwi wanting to relocate to Australia from New Zealand for a permanent job? like what do I need to do/need? I know that one would require a non expired NZ Passport (which i already have). I also know that you need a one way plane ticket.
i tried asking my local lawyer but they said they dont provide immigration services so i contact a immigration advisor and they told me to contact https://www.immigration.govt.nz/ which i did and wasn't able to get in hold of someone :(
Looking forward to hearing from you all :D Thanks