NglButiLoveTechnolog:

Batman: 1. you need to have 100 points of ID with you for all official business https://www.police.sa.gov.au/services-and-events/100-point-identification 2. you need to make an appointment with 2 banks. one with free account - NAB, one with better service - ANZ. go to ANZ and tell them NAB offering free account, ANZ should waive all fees. 3. you need to make an appointment for driver licence conversion. usually booked out 3 months in advance. 4. you need to ask employer about salary sacrifice if they offer it. if they do you need to set up appointment with HR and set up salary sacrifice. it's a form of legal tax avoidance. 5. you need a folder with landlord references for rental house application if you are going to a competitive area. 6. if you need kindy or childcare they can have 1-3 year waitlists, so visit them in person and keep in touch for unexpected openings - they usually have a $200 fee to get on the waitlist so try not to pay it without guarantee. 7. get a centerlink number - you get govt rebates for everything 8. get a medicare number - for healthcare. note it doesn't cover ambulance or helicopters, you need health insurance. 9. sign up for health insurance. free massage free dentist free optometry/glasses and you don't pay medicare levy, which is the same cost as the health insurance. 10. try to apply for PR, if you need social services you only get them if you are PR. eg if your child has a medical condition you can get $8000 a year from the govt if you are a PR.

Thanks for the checklist.

1 - May I ask what this is for? I'm not a business so am when I relocate to Australia for a job, I'm just only going to be a worker/employee

2 - is NAB better than Westpac Australia? I'm currently with Westpac NZ and it's going well but the fees is meh compared to BNZ.

3 - I don't have a drivers license but im fortunate that the flat/apartments i'm interested in are close by my job

4 - Thanks for the heads up

5 - I have never rented a house before. Only been living with parents so is this a concern/needed?

6 - no kids haha still single. Havent got a Girlfriend before haha. Been focussed on Masters degree.

7 - would you be able to tell me more on this? I don't quite understand this. Maybe a ELI5 (explain like im 5 haha).

8 - is this like a Identification health card? or is it like a NZ community service card?

9 - definitely :D

10 - Still thinking of PR since i understand that "most new zealand citizens are able to live, study and work in australia indefinitely without needing to apply for a visa".

Hope to hear back from you and sorry for the nuisance haha