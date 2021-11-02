There are quite a few companies like bad boy fireworks and pyro company selling fireworks this year.
Bad boy have good variety and are cheaper than pyro. which ones do you like?
Q. Fireworks - which ones are the best?
A. The ones that are used by trained professionals during public displays
None are the best and they should be banned unless at a display away from animals
Banning is not a solution for everything.
Kids love sparklers.. even dogs like to watch it without any problem. Problem is the fireworks with loud noises.
There have been fireworks at the kids playcenter and they all were mostly lights lights crackles but nothing like big bands. What is the problem with that?
And for all the advocates for animal rights, please also state if you are vegan or not? if not then stop the hypocrisy.
im not sure but you could ask the fire service if the problem is only the fireworks with loud noises or the sparklers that are thrown away in dry grass and shrubs.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
im not sure but you could ask the fire service if the problem is only the fireworks with loud noises or the sparklers that are thrown away in dry grass and shrubs.
Come on guys! anything with fire is dangerous. Of course you will need to keep a sand and water bucket nearby. Advice and watch kids on what to do after a sparkler is finished.Thats what adult supervision is called.
Negligence in anything can cause problems. Even BBQs are dangerous, firepits in the backyard are dangerous.
Yes ban it. Great to see The Warehouse not stocking them anymore.
Folks, the OP asked for an opinion on a certain type of product, not for your condescending preaching.
you seem to think that is well behaved kids watch over by eagle eyed parents when in fact the trouble is with the 18-24 year olds who get together with there mates a few beers and explosives . What could possibly go wrong
One type I would avoid is Sparklers. I know kids love them but they can do some damage. Its been a long time since I ever purchased fireworks so I don't really know how much they have changed.
@geekbhaji Tell that to my mum when her prize horse ran thru and fence and broke its leg!!
BAN THE THINGS!!
Thats really sad mate. I am also not in favor of punishing animals for fun.
BUT
There are fireworks without loud noises and lighting them up in the backyard doesn't cause any animal in the barn to go haywire. They don't even go above our fence, neighbors don't even notice that there have been fireworks although we advise them well in advance so their kids can come and watch too
they're much the same really since what we are allowed in NZ for private use is pretty limited
We just opt for the fizzers because kids love shiny things!
One thing that annoys me is that there's no enforceable rule to using them on certain date, people just start using them the week leading up to and for many weeks after
When our kids were little and our grand kids didn't like the loud one or things that went too high as they couldn't really see them. They likes the fountain ones they only went up a meter or so and in their eyes that's high anyway.
you seem to think that is well behaved kids watch over by eagle eyed parents when in fact the trouble is with the 18-24 year olds who get together with there mates a few beers and explosives . What could possibly go wrong
yes that's definitely a problem..
Bad Boy seem to have the best grade of fireworks, I have used.
I understand fireworks are tested by MIBE or other agency to determine they contain no more powder than there class denotes.
If they fail certification due to too much powder they can only be used for commercial displays which Bad Boy do.
So large department stores sell the lower grade as if they get a non compliance on there imported fireworks they are then unable to see them at all.
This is all a bit general but I used to know the class's and reg's when we sold them as a fundraiser for a club. That was a fair few years ago.
The firebrigae in our town use Bad Boy for there display in the local park on the 5th weather permitting.
Please use there fireworks sensibly and be considerate of animals and other.