ForumsOff topicFireworks - which ones are best
geekbhaji

207 posts

Master Geek


#290304 2-Nov-2021 10:49
There are quite a few companies like bad boy fireworks and pyro company selling fireworks this year.

 

Bad boy have good variety and are cheaper than pyro. which ones do you like?

 

 




Humor makes us humans !

cshwone
898 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2805968 2-Nov-2021 10:54
Q. Fireworks - which ones are the best?

 

A. The ones that are used by trained professionals during public displays

Linux
9088 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805970 2-Nov-2021 10:57
None are the best and they should be banned unless at a display away from animals

geekbhaji

207 posts

Master Geek


  #2805972 2-Nov-2021 11:02
Linux:

 

None are the best and they should be banned unless at a display away from animals

 

 

 

 

Banning is not a solution for everything.

 

 

 

Kids love sparklers.. even dogs like to watch it without any problem. Problem is the fireworks with loud noises.

 

There have been fireworks at the kids playcenter and they all were mostly lights lights crackles but nothing like big bands. What is the problem with that?

 

 

 

 

 

And for all the advocates for animal rights, please also state if you are vegan or not? if not then stop the hypocrisy.

 

 




Humor makes us humans !



vexxxboy
3861 posts

Uber Geek


  #2805974 2-Nov-2021 11:10
geekbhaji:

 

Linux:

 

None are the best and they should be banned unless at a display away from animals

 

 

Banning is not a solution for everything.

 

Kids love sparklers.. even dogs like to watch it without any problem. Problem is the fireworks with loud noises.

 

There have been fireworks at the kids playcenter and they all were mostly lights lights crackles but nothing like big bands. What is the problem with that

 

And for all the advocates for animal rights, please also state if you are vegan or not? if not then stop the hypocrisy.

 

 

im not sure but you could ask the fire service if the problem is only the fireworks with loud noises or the sparklers that are thrown away in dry grass and shrubs.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

geekbhaji

207 posts

Master Geek


  #2805976 2-Nov-2021 11:16
vexxxboy:

 

im not sure but you could ask the fire service if the problem is only the fireworks with loud noises or the sparklers that are thrown away in dry grass and shrubs.

 

 

Come on guys! anything with fire is dangerous. Of course you will need to keep a sand and water bucket nearby. Advice and watch kids on what to do after a sparkler is finished.Thats what adult supervision is called. 

 

Negligence in anything can cause problems. Even BBQs are dangerous, firepits in the backyard are dangerous.




Humor makes us humans !

Linux
9088 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2805977 2-Nov-2021 11:17
@geekbhaji Tell that to my mum when her prize horse ran thru and fence and broke its leg!!

 

BAN THE THINGS!!

heavenlywild
4222 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2805978 2-Nov-2021 11:18
Yes ban it. Great to see The Warehouse not stocking them anymore.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74138 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2806030 2-Nov-2021 11:19
Folks, the OP asked for an opinion on a certain type of product, not for your condescending preaching. 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

vexxxboy
3861 posts

Uber Geek


  #2806031 2-Nov-2021 11:19
geekbhaji:

 

vexxxboy:

 

im not sure but you could ask the fire service if the problem is only the fireworks with loud noises or the sparklers that are thrown away in dry grass and shrubs.

 

 

Come on guys! anything with fire is dangerous. Of course you will need to keep a sand and water bucket nearby. Advice and watch kids on what to do after a sparkler is finished.Thats what adult supervision is called. 

 

Negligence in anything can cause problems. Even BBQs are dangerous, firepits in the backyard are dangerous.

 

 

you seem to think that is well behaved kids watch over by eagle eyed parents when in fact the trouble is with the 18-24 year olds who get together with there mates a few beers and explosives . What could possibly go wrong




Common sense is not as common as you think.

MikeB4
17136 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2806034 2-Nov-2021 11:23
One type I would avoid is Sparklers. I know kids love them but they can do some damage. Its been a long time since I ever purchased fireworks so I don't really know how much they have changed.

geekbhaji

207 posts

Master Geek


  #2806035 2-Nov-2021 11:23
Linux:

 

@geekbhaji Tell that to my mum when her prize horse ran thru and fence and broke its leg!!

 

BAN THE THINGS!!

 

 

Thats  really sad mate. I am also not in favor of punishing animals for fun. 

 

BUT 

 

There are fireworks without loud noises and lighting them up in the backyard doesn't cause any animal in the barn to go haywire. They don't even go above our fence, neighbors don't even notice that there have been fireworks although we advise them well in advance so their kids can come and watch too

 

 




Humor makes us humans !

dt

dt
1088 posts

Uber Geek


  #2806037 2-Nov-2021 11:25
they're much the same really since what we are allowed in NZ for private use is pretty limited 

 

We just opt for the fizzers because kids love shiny things! 

 

One thing that annoys me is that there's no enforceable rule to using them on certain date, people just start using them the week leading up to and for many weeks after 

 

 

MikeB4
17136 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2806040 2-Nov-2021 11:28
When our kids were little and our grand kids didn't like the loud one or things that went too high as they couldn't really see them. They likes the fountain ones they only went up a meter or so and in their eyes that's high anyway.

geekbhaji

207 posts

Master Geek


  #2806041 2-Nov-2021 11:31
Send private message

 

you seem to think that is well behaved kids watch over by eagle eyed parents when in fact the trouble is with the 18-24 year olds who get together with there mates a few beers and explosives . What could possibly go wrong

 

 

 

 

yes that's definitely a problem..




Humor makes us humans !

JeremyNzl
345 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2806042 2-Nov-2021 11:31
Bad Boy seem to have the best grade of fireworks, I have used. 

 

I understand fireworks are tested by MIBE or other agency to determine they contain no more powder than there class denotes. 

 

If they fail certification due to too much powder they can only be used for commercial displays which Bad Boy do. 

 

 

 

So large department stores sell the lower grade as if they get a non compliance on there imported fireworks they are then unable to see them at all.

 

 

 

This is all a bit general but I used to know the class's and reg's when we sold them as a fundraiser for a club. That was a fair few years ago. 

 

 

 

The firebrigae in our town use Bad Boy for there display in the local park on the 5th weather permitting. 

 

 

 

Please use there fireworks sensibly and be considerate of animals and other. 

