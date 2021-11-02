Linux: None are the best and they should be banned unless at a display away from animals

Banning is not a solution for everything.

Kids love sparklers.. even dogs like to watch it without any problem. Problem is the fireworks with loud noises.

There have been fireworks at the kids playcenter and they all were mostly lights lights crackles but nothing like big bands. What is the problem with that

And for all the advocates for animal rights, please also state if you are vegan or not? if not then stop the hypocrisy.