Off topic: Mighty Ape - Sigh
tchart

2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#290312 2-Nov-2021 15:47
I dont know if its just me but Mighty Ape have been a bit crap lately.

 

Example 1.

 

Returned an un-opened item (ordered the wrong one), only offered stored credit (which was fine as we used it for the replacement item). Not a biggy really.

 

Example 2.

 

Ordered (a large item) and had to pay shipping even though we have Prime Ape. Never encountered this before and for some reason the are using Main Freight (who arent the best at handling packages).

 

Example 3.

 

Asked for a price match for an instock item (against Playtech). Price match was declined. Never ever had this happen before, they've always been good about price matching.

 

Example 4.

 

Ordered a peripheral on Oct 23rd. Still not even shipped - and yes its in stock.

 

 

 

^ BTW this is literally all within a week or two

 

 

 

Is this just the Kogan coporate culture creeping into MA?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2806305 2-Nov-2021 16:05
Have used MA for years and always thought they were great. However my last two purchases have been badly mismanaged - and nothing to do with COVID issues. Both times I’ve had to get a refund. The experiences were so bad that I have sworn to never use them again.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Jase2985
11652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2806309 2-Nov-2021 16:10
No.correlation does not imply causation.

 

1. this is quiet normal, they don't have to accept the return because someone orders the wrong thing

 

2. The item was probably with main-freight because it was to big/heavy for a regular courier. otherwise it does say that some items aren't eligible for free shipping and its displayed on the product page an in the checkout.

 

3. did you price match meet the criteria? instock at playtech too? plus  the other conditions on the price match page?

Lias
4888 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2806316 2-Nov-2021 16:40
I never really used MA much myself, but I've anecdotally heard numerous other people complaining about MA customer support sucking in the Kogan era, so I don't think it's just you.




Wakrak
985 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2806318 2-Nov-2021 16:48
Speaking of Mighty Ape, $15 off orders over $60 with code HELLOMIGHTYAPE. Excludes shipping. Finishes November 4. 

SaltyNZ
6227 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2806321 2-Nov-2021 17:00
They were bought by Kogan about 18 months ago now. It was only ever a matter of time before they became Kogan-ified. I guess it is beginning.




tchart

2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2806335 2-Nov-2021 17:54
Jase2985:

No.correlation does not imply causation.



No it doesn't but repeated "odd behaviour" does generally mean there is a problem.

As per original post the store credit wasn't an issue, it was just the first time it had happened. I'm a long time customer and they've always been quick to refund.

Also as stated the item is in stock at MA and playtech. There is a $100 difference in price between the two. It's in the $500-800 price range. As I said I've never had them not honour a price match so again it's out of character.

The free shipping I can kind of understand. The issue was really two fold, 1 shipping was not free (or discounted) and 2 it was $48 (AKL to WLG). The amount is rather steep considering what 1-day, The Market, The Warehouse etc charge for bulky items.

So YMMV but my recent experiences have been a bit underwhelming.

tchart

2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2806336 2-Nov-2021 17:55
Lias:

I never really used MA much myself, but I've anecdotally heard numerous other people complaining about MA customer support sucking in the Kogan era, so I don't think it's just you.



Yes that's what worried me.



gzt

gzt
13728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2806342 2-Nov-2021 18:20
SaltyNZ: They were bought by Kogan about 18 months ago now. It was only ever a matter of time before they became Kogan-ified. I guess it is beginning.

Sadly this does not extend to stocking Pixel and other google devices at Kogan prices.

eonsim
124 posts

Master Geek


  #2806350 2-Nov-2021 18:52
gzt:
SaltyNZ: They were bought by Kogan about 18 months ago now. It was only ever a matter of time before they became Kogan-ified. I guess it is beginning.

Sadly this does not extend to stocking Pixel and other google devices at Kogan prices.

 

 

 

It does extend to offering rebranded Tuya/Kogan 'Might Ape' smart home kit (like smartplugs) which are more expensive than the identical kogan branded ones on DSE (also owned by Kogan...).

SaltyNZ
6227 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2806358 2-Nov-2021 19:19
eonsim:

 

It does extend to offering rebranded Tuya/Kogan 'Might Ape' smart home kit (like smartplugs) which are more expensive than the identical kogan branded ones on DSE (also owned by Kogan...).

 

 

 

 

Which in turn are more expensive than buying the otherwise identical white-label items from AliExpress...




neb

neb
6574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2806379 2-Nov-2021 19:55
eracode:

Have used MA for years and always thought they were great.

 

 

Mighty Ape actually sells things? I thought that were just a mechanism for polluting Google search results.

tchart

2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2806392 2-Nov-2021 20:48
neb:
eracode:

Have used MA for years and always thought they were great.



Mighty Ape actually sells things? I thought that were just a mechanism for polluting Google search results.


They do indeed. They are normally quite competitive and up until recently I would prefer to buy through them because of the customer service.

mdav056
547 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2807027 3-Nov-2021 21:17
Tried to buy a book from MA; at $27.00 it/they said it was too small, presumably wanting more things in my cart.  No. Got it from Unity Books fine. The ape is no longer my friend.




gml

julianz
117 posts

Master Geek


  #2807177 4-Nov-2021 08:56
Mighty Ape actually sells things? I thought that were just a mechanism for polluting Google search results.

 

You're thinking of Fishpond. Mighty Ape have a massive warehouse up near Silverdale and before that it was in Rosedale, very handy for pickups on the way home from work.

 

They've historically been really good, I've bought a ton of stuff from them over the years and had no real issues with returns on faulty items and so on. Unfortunately this seems to be changing, if my latest anecdata is anything to go by - a monitor I bought last year crapped out a week ago (well within warranty) and they haven't even responded to the faulty item report yet, let alone offered any options.

Handsomedan
4861 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2807184 4-Nov-2021 09:12
I ordered a home office chair from them several days ago. Was too good a deal to pass up. 

 

Still haven't received an acknowledgement email. 

 

Looked at the account - it's definitely gone through and been ordered. 

 

Just no contact whatsoever.

 

Used to be great with their contact. 




