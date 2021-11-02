I dont know if its just me but Mighty Ape have been a bit crap lately.
Example 1.
Returned an un-opened item (ordered the wrong one), only offered stored credit (which was fine as we used it for the replacement item). Not a biggy really.
Example 2.
Ordered (a large item) and had to pay shipping even though we have Prime Ape. Never encountered this before and for some reason the are using Main Freight (who arent the best at handling packages).
Example 3.
Asked for a price match for an instock item (against Playtech). Price match was declined. Never ever had this happen before, they've always been good about price matching.
Example 4.
Ordered a peripheral on Oct 23rd. Still not even shipped - and yes its in stock.
^ BTW this is literally all within a week or two
Is this just the Kogan coporate culture creeping into MA?