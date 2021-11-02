Mighty Ape

No.correlation does not imply causation.

1. this is quiet normal, they don't have to accept the return because someone orders the wrong thing

2. The item was probably with main-freight because it was to big/heavy for a regular courier. otherwise it does say that some items aren't eligible for free shipping and its displayed on the product page an in the checkout.

3. did you price match meet the criteria? instock at playtech too? plus the other conditions on the price match page?