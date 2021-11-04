Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
When is a sale not a sale?
#290341 4-Nov-2021 13:45
From Consumer NZ:

 

 

A Consumer NZ survey into "specials" at big box retailers found customers shouldn’t assume they’re always getting a top bargain.

 

The consumer organisation’s online survey checked pricing at Briscoes, Farmers, Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming over 13 weeks. It showed 27 out of 31 products were on sale at least four times but some products were on ‘special’ every week. 

 

Six of the seven products tracked at Harvey Norman were promoted with deal-saving claims almost every week.

 

The Panasonic 32L Genius Inverter Microwave Oven went from a “Price Matched” $240 to a “Price Reduced” $313 the following week. It was then marked at $249 for four weeks, before rising to a “Price Matched” $298 for two weeks. Two weeks later, it was a “Huge Deal” $268. 

 

A Harvey Norman spokesperson said it “doesn’t wish to make any comment” when Consumer NZ asked it to explain the huge variety of price promotion deals and what they meant.

 

All eight items tracked at Briscoes were regularly on special.

 

A Greenfirst 30/70 Duck Down Duvet Inner (queen size) was on special seven times. The “regular” price for the duvet was $329.99, but it was routinely sold at $165 or less. It was marked at its full price for a maximum of two weeks before being on "sale" again.

 

Briscoes said it had “a robust internal audit process” to ensure it complied with its Fair Trading Act obligations.

 

“So when is a 'special' really a special? If something’s on sale for longer than it is at its regular retail price, we'd argue that's the price of the item. Retailers continue to engage in misleading and confusing pricing strategies to entice customers to spend more," Consumer NZ head of content Caitlin Cherry said.

 

"Slogans like ‘price matched’ and ‘huge deal’ make things even more confusing. Consumers can’t tell what a true sale is. A sale must be a genuine opportunity for consumers to buy a product at a discounted price.”

 

Several retailers have been investigated by the Commerce Commission over their price promotions.

 

Strandbags is currently facing seven charges over price promotions. Between July 2018 and January 2020, it’s alleged it routinely advertised “sales” even though bags were being sold at their usual price or close to this price.

 

In October 2020, Pak’nSave Mangere was fined $78,000 for its misleading price claims. The commission found customers were routinely charged higher prices at the checkout than those displayed on shop shelves.

 

In 2017, Bike Barn was fined $800,000 for misleading “sale” prices.

 

Consumer NZ surveyed Briscoes, Farmers, Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming over a 13-week period. The prices and special pricing strategies of 31 products were tracked online over this duration. All four retailers were contacted to clarify their pricing strategies.

 




tchart
  #2807519 4-Nov-2021 14:09
Not surprised by any of this.

I've noticed too that many websites no longer show the original price of anything. So when it says "great deal" etc you literally can't tell if it's actually or sale etc

surfisup1000
  #2807522 4-Nov-2021 14:12
Transparency is key... maybe, stores with sales over a certain amount should be forced to publish their prices? 

 

Why should price history be a secret?

 

 

 

 

afe66
  #2807932 5-Nov-2021 10:16
And then there are those products which are essentially the same but different sku so you can't compare with other shops. Ie mitre10 and bunnings



elpenguino
  #2807938 5-Nov-2021 10:28
afe66: And then there are those products which are essentially the same but different sku so you can't compare with other shops. Ie mitre10 and bunnings

 

 

 

In such a case and with the aim of wriggling out of price matching, the retailers might believe they have covered their behinds but does anyone know if this has been tested in court? If a court believe the two items are the same, it doesn't matter about SKUs.

 

I've told this story before, but I was idly browsing at PBTech during one sale. I was very amused to flip up a price tag ('sale, amazing low price etc etc') to find the old tag still underneath. The old price was LOWER than the sale price.

 

Sadly, most of us are conditioned to the words 'sale' and it's a standard tactic for getting us in the door.




SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2807944 5-Nov-2021 10:42
surfisup1000:

 

Transparency is key... maybe, stores with sales over a certain amount should be forced to publish their prices? 

 

 

How about those cost-plus sales? They're not as transparent as they may seem. There are rebates that retailers may get after the sale, and I recall years ago reading the fine print for one where they actually indicated cost price was the price before any bulk discounts were applied. I.e. the cost price they were using may not even have been their cost price.

alavaliant
  #2807954 5-Nov-2021 11:04
elpenguino:

afe66: And then there are those products which are essentially the same but different sku so you can't compare with other shops. Ie mitre10 and bunnings

 

 

 

In such a case and with the aim of wriggling out of price matching, the retailers might believe they have covered their behinds but does anyone know if this has been tested in court? If a court believe the two items are the same, it doesn't matter about SKUs.

 

I've told this story before, but I was idly browsing at PBTech during one sale. I was very amused to flip up a price tag ('sale, amazing low price etc etc') to find the old tag still underneath. The old price was LOWER than the sale price.

 

Sadly, most of us are conditioned to the words 'sale' and it's a standard tactic for getting us in the door.

 

 

Stuff like this really makes me wish I had more money to use. I'd love to actually make a legal challenge to some of these practices. And if it turns out the courts say they are legal, then start lobbying for a law change.

  #2823106 2-Dec-2021 11:11
rugrat
  #2823180 2-Dec-2021 12:07
surfisup1000:

 

Transparency is key... maybe, stores with sales over a certain amount should be forced to publish their prices? 

 

Why should price history be a secret?

 

 

 

 

 

 

What about when their price is actually cheaper then the competitions, consistently.

 

A vacuum cleaner was around $169 for over a year at Briscoe‘s, all other major retailers wanted over $300 for same vacuum cleaner. 
It wasn’t advertised as on special when brought it though, but I guess with what’s on here it would have been wrong for them to say 50%?, when it’s a long term price but 50% cheaper then elsewhere long term. The vacuum cleaner is now up near price others charging.

 

Last purchase a streamer, big retailers Farmers etc wanted around $120, 50% off at Briscoe‘s made it around $60. Other shops wouldn’t negotiate when pointed out price. That was a short term 50%.

 

To work out if something is a deal I look at price other shops are charging, not the historical prices of the place selling it cheaper.  Realise not full proof if shops change who is the cheapest and more expensive on different days.

 

A lot of sales are haves, in there is no urgency to shop that day to get it at that price, but not sure if historical prices of a single place gives a true picture of value compared to shopping elsewhere.

Wakrak
  #2823183 2-Dec-2021 12:15
The word 'sale' has been an interesting one for me today. 


Tried to do a pricematch at The Warehouse with a product from Smiths City. Zero issue with the product itself, but they wouldn't complete a pricematch because the other retailer clearly has it 'on sale'. "we cannot price beat this item. Sorry. It is on a special promotion at the competitor." - I asked where exactly does it says this in The Warehouse terms & conditions or Price Promise article, but they wouldn't respond. 


This is happening more and more at The Warehouse. Some live agents will close the chat as soon as they've sent a message declining a pricematch. Annoying. 


 


 


 

Behodar
  #2823191 2-Dec-2021 12:28
A certain subscription service has been running a "deal" since inception 17 years ago where subscribing for multiple months at a time gets you a discount. This same discount was advertised as a Black Friday special last week.

1101
  #2823220 2-Dec-2021 13:20
The Commerce Commision have made it clear that these bogus 'sales' are misleading and not allowed
They have warned / prosecuted companies for these bogus sales . I dont think prosecutions happen very often though .
https://comcom.govt.nz/consumers/dealing-with-typical-situations/buying-goods-and-services/pricing

as usual , another rule/law thats rarely enforced .
I guess retailers only have to drop the price $1 or so to get around this .

 

 

 

 

Detruire
  #2823228 2-Dec-2021 13:59
freitasm:

 

 

 

I was expecting that to end a little differently: $450.99, $450.99, $459.99.




cruxis
  #2823236 2-Dec-2021 14:13
I have noticed all the Oled TVs have gone up by 100s of dollars.  So they can meet the legal requirements in time for the "Boxing Day Sales"

mattwnz
  #2823245 2-Dec-2021 14:25
1101:

 

The Commerce Commision have made it clear that these bogus 'sales' are misleading and not allowed
They have warned / prosecuted companies for these bogus sales . I dont think prosecutions happen very often though .
https://comcom.govt.nz/consumers/dealing-with-typical-situations/buying-goods-and-services/pricing

as usual , another rule/law thats rarely enforced .
I guess retailers only have to drop the price $1 or so to get around this .

 

 

IMO they should have instant small fines, and then prosecute with larger fines for repeated offenses. But maybe the legislation doesn't allow for that.


xpd
  #2823276 2-Dec-2021 15:02
Was an Apple product tried buying few years ago......  Noel Leeming had it for one price, Smiths City for cheaper.  NL was advertising price matching etc, so showed them Smiths City advert - "sorry, its not the same model" - was only a single model of that item available at the time anywhere on the planet. 

 

I don't trust any price matching/sale deals really, theres always a catch somewhere.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

