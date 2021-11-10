Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290422 10-Nov-2021 17:02
Several years ago I setup RealMe for NZ IRD web site.

 

I can still log on via RealMe (did it today). I don't get asked for me to verify anything on an Authenticator App.

 

I thought I would use RealMe for mycovidrecord.nz.

 

My Username and Password work, but it wants me to use my Authenticator App. But I never get a message or cannot use the Google or Microsoft App.

 

So, my conclusion is that it sending the request to my old phone (which I replaced 3-4 months ago). But same mobile number.

 

I don't know what I am doing with RealMe.

 

I have searched the internet but I can't see how I can enable RealMe in any Authenticator App without the QR Code.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Ubiquiti Edgerouter X, 3 x Grandstream GWN7610
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: HDHomeRun Connect, 5 x Amazon FireTV, Echo, Dot, Spot, Ambi Climate
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Huawei P10 Lite
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Bananabob
435 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2810568 10-Nov-2021 17:18
I seem to remember that if you log on to RealMe you change these settings, but I forget how,

zocster
1918 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810628 10-Nov-2021 17:47
Are you able to login?

Jase2985
11652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810631 10-Nov-2021 17:49
when i login to realme i get the manage my login page, on there there are settings for "Change your App Authenticator", where you can remove or edit (gives you a QR code). i suspect if i hit remove, i would be able to add it again.



Batman
Mad Scientist
28023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810634 10-Nov-2021 18:02
interestingly when trying to send myself a code it says my "mobile number is already in use by another account" and won't let me do 2FA. but that is the mobile number that is in my account - just checked it.

 

looks like i'm in the same boat.




MadEngineer
3063 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2810638 10-Nov-2021 18:11
Don’t be afraid to call them




alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2810648 10-Nov-2021 19:01
To be crystal clear.

 

I bought a new phone a few months ago.

 

1) I can login to ird.govt.nz without any issues using RealMe. It does not ask me to approve my login on a Authenticator App.

 

2) I cannot log into into other sites, because it wants me to approve my login on an Authenticator App.  I have (and use) both Microsoft and Google Authenticators, but I don't get any notifications. On Google Authenticator I do have an entry called 'Government Gateway (looks like First Name + Middle Name + Surname') I no longer remember where it came from. A web site rejects the 6 digit code show on 'Government Gateway'.

 

3) I cannot get a new RealMe login because it knows my email address is already linked to RealMe.

 

4) I did ring them, the delay for them to answer (like the majority of organisations) was intolerable. I suspect, most organisations have one person in Customer Support.

 

Hence my post here.




alasta
5743 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2810766 10-Nov-2021 20:19
I tried to use RealMe for the Covid record site and it prompted me to do 2FA but I don't have any authenticator app so I didn't know what to do. Fortunately I was able to set up a login on the Covid record site itself. 

 

If they are requiring people to use 2FA but not giving clear instructions then this is going to be a roadblock for most non-technical people. 



gbwelly
1144 posts

Uber Geek


  #2810821 10-Nov-2021 20:30
RealMe is awful. I jumped through all the hoops to become verified, so that I could use it to more easily renew my passport. Well this year It tells me that my verification is going to expire (thus proving the whole thing is a waste of time). I attempted to use the renewal process with the head nodding/shaking in front of the web cam. That failed and I vowed to never use it again unless I absolutely had to. It is easier to manually get a passport every 10 years than fart around with RealMe verification every 5 years to stay verified. I will just use the email address registration process on mycovidrecord.nz.

 

 







ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2810979 11-Nov-2021 09:13
gbwelly: RealMe is awful. ...

 

I'm sorry it doesn't work for you. There are many post on GZ stating that RealMe works & that the head nodding verification process works.

 

 




surfisup1000
5096 posts

Uber Geek


  #2810989 11-Nov-2021 09:41
MadEngineer: Don’t be afraid to call them

 

I had exactly the same problem a couple of weeks ago.... I couldn't sign in, because, it wanted me to use my authenticator app to grant access to sign on. 

 

So, I phoned them, and they sorted it out...(changed to send sms to my current phone number)

surfisup1000
5096 posts

Uber Geek


  #2810990 11-Nov-2021 09:43
gbwelly:

 

RealMe is awful. I jumped through all the hoops to become verified, so that I could use it to more easily renew my passport. Well this year It tells me that my verification is going to expire (thus proving the whole thing is a waste of time). I attempted to use the renewal process with the head nodding/shaking in front of the web cam. That failed and I vowed to never use it again unless I absolutely had to. It is easier to manually get a passport every 10 years than fart around with RealMe verification every 5 years to stay verified. I will just use the email address registration process on mycovidrecord.nz.

 

 

I have found it pretty awful too, especially the setup and keeping it running.  But, it comes in useful on the odd occassion. 

Batman
Mad Scientist
28023 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2811004 11-Nov-2021 10:27
surfisup1000:

 

MadEngineer: Don’t be afraid to call them

 

I had exactly the same problem a couple of weeks ago.... I couldn't sign in, because, it wanted me to use my authenticator app to grant access to sign on. 

 

So, I phoned them, and they sorted it out...(changed to send sms to my current phone number)

 

 

I'm going to do this soon when I have some time ... hope they can sort out.

 

It's crazy I put my phone number in my details and then it says I can't use it for 2FA because it's being used by a realme account.




insane
3028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2811022 11-Nov-2021 10:50
I recall having to do a similar dance a few years ago, but can't remember the exact steps I took to resolve it sorry, but empathise with you! Now I use 'Authy' for all my MFA codes as you can sync/restore them all when you change phones - total game changer!

 

 

 

Good luck!

alisam

608 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2811029 11-Nov-2021 11:02
insane:

 

I recall having to do a similar dance a few years ago, but can't remember the exact steps I took to resolve it sorry, but empathise with you! Now I use 'Authy' for all my MFA codes as you can sync/restore them all when you change phones - total game changer!

 

 

 

Good luck!

 

 

I haven't come across 'Authy' but am going to look into it.

 

Thanks for the info.




CYaBro
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2811056 11-Nov-2021 11:38
I've tried to get verified with RealMe over the last month or so.

 

The first time it gave me the option of doing the photo myself and doing the head nod thing etc, but it failed and said I had to go get a photo taken.
No option to try again.

 

I emailed them asking to reset it so I could try again but never heard back so I waited for that application to expire which took a couple of weeks.
Then I tried again, and while the instructions said I would have the option to do the photo myself I never got the option and it went straight to the 'go get a photo taken' option.
I've emailed them again but still no response.
Tried calling but couldn't get through after about 45 mins.

 

Probably won't bother with it now.

