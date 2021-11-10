Several years ago I setup RealMe for NZ IRD web site.

I can still log on via RealMe (did it today). I don't get asked for me to verify anything on an Authenticator App.

I thought I would use RealMe for mycovidrecord.nz.

My Username and Password work, but it wants me to use my Authenticator App. But I never get a message or cannot use the Google or Microsoft App.

So, my conclusion is that it sending the request to my old phone (which I replaced 3-4 months ago). But same mobile number.

I don't know what I am doing with RealMe.

I have searched the internet but I can't see how I can enable RealMe in any Authenticator App without the QR Code.