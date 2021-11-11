Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicthin-crust pizza restaurant recommendation
OllieF

49 posts

Geek


#290439 11-Nov-2021 19:41
Send private message

Can anyone recommend a pizza restaurant in Auckland that has nice thin and crispy bases.  Preferably in the central Auckland suburbs.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1988 posts

Uber Geek


  #2811240 11-Nov-2021 20:05
Send private message

Al Volvo, Mt Eden.

 

I'd call them thin and crispy, but I have little basis for comparison being a pan pizza person myself. Certainly very good pizza, even if the base isn't quite to my taste.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2811350 12-Nov-2021 04:11
Send private message

I really like Sal’s Pizza - thin-crust, New York-style pizza. Several locations in Auckland.

 

https://www.sals.co.nz

 

 




quickymart
9020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2811422 12-Nov-2021 08:32
Send private message

Sal's are the bomb, love them.



Shindig
1177 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2811447 12-Nov-2021 09:15
Send private message

Archies in Newmarket - Pollo o Pesto is the go to!




neb

neb
6574 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2811910 12-Nov-2021 17:50
Send private message

eracode:

I really like Sal’s Pizza - thin-crust, New York-style pizza. Several locations in Auckland.

 

https://www.sals.co.nz

 

 

 

 

A caveat about Sal's, if you're not used to what in the US is called NY-style pizza, which to a first approximation is a soggy piece of pita bread with tomato sauce spread on it, then look it up first to see what you're in for. It's nothing like what most people are used to in NZ when ordering pizza.

OllieF

49 posts

Geek


  #2811920 12-Nov-2021 18:05
Send private message

thanks everyone for the suggestions.  Archies does look the most promising.

 

 

 

 

gzt

gzt
13728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2811967 12-Nov-2021 20:42
Send private message

A previous workplace used to order treats from non-solo pizza. They were excellent. It's a few years ago now. I see they are still top rated.

