Can anyone recommend a pizza restaurant in Auckland that has nice thin and crispy bases. Preferably in the central Auckland suburbs.
Al Volvo, Mt Eden.
I'd call them thin and crispy, but I have little basis for comparison being a pan pizza person myself. Certainly very good pizza, even if the base isn't quite to my taste.
I really like Sal’s Pizza - thin-crust, New York-style pizza. Several locations in Auckland.
Sal's are the bomb, love them.
Archies in Newmarket - Pollo o Pesto is the go to!
A caveat about Sal's, if you're not used to what in the US is called NY-style pizza, which to a first approximation is a soggy piece of pita bread with tomato sauce spread on it, then look it up first to see what you're in for. It's nothing like what most people are used to in NZ when ordering pizza.
thanks everyone for the suggestions. Archies does look the most promising.