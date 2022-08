eracode: I really like Sal’s Pizza - thin-crust, New York-style pizza. Several locations in Auckland. https://www.sals.co.nz

A caveat about Sal's, if you're not used to what in the US is called NY-style pizza, which to a first approximation is a soggy piece of pita bread with tomato sauce spread on it, then look it up first to see what you're in for. It's nothing like what most people are used to in NZ when ordering pizza.