It can be a little tricky with Oakley. I don't know how many pairs I have, Juilets and Romeos that gather dust, M Frames in cricket bags, numerous pairs for golf and mountain-biking. If you can find genuine replacements lenses, buy multiples.

I have some Racing Jackets which I love for mountain biking, I have maybe a dozen tinted lenses but cannot get the photo-chromatic lens anymore which stayed in a pair exclusively. I'm kicking myself for not stocking up on spares.

It looks like they are still making them so I'd ask your local shop how much they are to get in.

https://www.oakley.com/en-us/product/W0OO9364R

I haven't had great results with after market lenses so have tended to avoid.