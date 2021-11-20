surfisup1000:

The transformer on our house alarm buzzes (has done for 10 years).

The transformer is screwed into the alarm enclosure (metal), which transfers vibration and turns the enclosure and the wall into big speakers ...

Was thinking either a new transformer that is quieter, or using rubber mounts like the ones they sometimes use in pc cases for hard drives... but even then , the screw is still attached to the wall and could transfer hum .

I don't suppose anyone has experience of this? (and incidentally what the heck is wrong with alarm installers who think it is ok for their installs to turn bedroom walls into humming speakers???).