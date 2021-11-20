I would think very hard about cancelling the house structure policy

Firstly, depending on where you're building, it may be absolutely necessary to hold on to your house structure policy and transfer it to the new house. Not all insurance companies will start new policies in all locations, but almost all will transfer an existing policy to a new property in an otherwise 'banned' area.

Secondly, If an earthquake or other natural disaster should occur, if you're uninsured then EQC will just "shrug & walk away". This was a bitter lesson for people in Christchurch who ended up with munted sections and no entitlement to compensation - IIRC Gerry Brownlee eventually allowed some of them up to half the value they'd paid for their section as an ex gratia payment.

I would talk to your insurance broker / agent or the company to work out what's best.

They might allow premiums to be suspended for a period or something like that without lapsing the policies.

Also, how can you cancel your contents policy?

Most of your stuff will be in storage, but surely you're not going naked and toyless for the build period? ;)

Presumably you still have some clothes, a phone, a laptop and/or tablet, etc., etc., and those still need insuring.

Again, talk to your insurer about a reduced premium for the period when the value of the goods they're carrying is markedly less