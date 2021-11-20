So today whilst moving my belongings out of my house as we are relocating cities shortly, I jammed my phone in the door of the moving truck and broke the screen, no biggie I have contents insurance..
Here's the moral dilemma I'm faced with. I'm moving cities next week and my belongings will be stored in a storage unit until our house is built so I don't need contents insurance as I have insurance through the storage company so planned to cancel my house and contents (I'll keep car insurance) this Monday when I have settled the purchase of my house and moved out.
Will claiming on the phone and then cancelling almost immediately effect my claim and morally I feel like it will come across to the insurer as a quick grab and run before cancelling 2 of the 3 policies I hold.
Alternatively I could keep paying the policies until my claim has gone through.
Or should I not feel bad as it is what it is.