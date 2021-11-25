Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is anyone a Meridian customer?
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15345 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#290648 25-Nov-2021 11:56
I am unhappy with my current power provider and am thinking of switching. Customer service and the ability to easily communicate about issues is most important to me. Can anyone share their experiences with Meridian?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 1 | 2
Clima
110 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2819075 25-Nov-2021 12:15
I am an ex Meridian customer. I changed when my contract expired and they put the price up by over 20%.

 

I am a low user and have not had need for customer service so go by price. I changed to Contact whose price was almost the same as old Meridian -saving over $600 in 2 year contract.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15345 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2819076 25-Nov-2021 12:18
Interesting. That is quite a difference but I am finding it impossible to contact Contact and that is unacceptable to me. Maybe I should also ask about Powershop. That is part of Meridian but I'm not sure what the difference is.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

cokemaster
Exited
4487 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819133 25-Nov-2021 12:39
Meridian was ok for me. I was on the EV plan and maximised the use of that, but eventually switched to Contact.

With power being a pure commodity, I'm more price sensitive and more tolerate of wait times. The retailers role is pretty much limited to billing which is difficult to mess up. Contact initially had insane wait times (eg. 30 minutes) but my last contact with Contact had 5 minutes wait time.

I'm far less forgiving on my banking, telecommunications and insurance services. A failure there has much more severe impacts.




Delorean
362 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819147 25-Nov-2021 12:53
Rikkitic:

 

Interesting. That is quite a difference but I am finding it impossible to contact Contact and that is unacceptable to me. Maybe I should also ask about Powershop. That is part of Meridian but I'm not sure what the difference is.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I am with Meridian, they also provide further discounts if you pay with your farmlands card. I find the billing very easy to read. Also we have daily power readings with the smart meter so the billing is always spot on.

 

Powershop is good if you want to actively manage your packs, however the novity wears off after time.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10930 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819155 25-Nov-2021 13:02
Just also remember power providers are basically billing companies so doesn't matter who you're with, they're all pretty-much the same.

 

I always recommend anyone check out https://www.powerswitch.org.nz/ and pick from that. If you want an Electric Kiwi referral there is also one in my signature (if you go that way).




k1w1k1d
991 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819158 25-Nov-2021 13:04
In Christchurch on a low user day/night plan and changed from Genesis to Meridian a few months ago due to price.

 

We have not had cause to contact Meridian since changing, so can't comment on communication. 

 

 

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15345 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2819159 25-Nov-2021 13:05
cokemaster: Meridian was ok for me. I was on the EV plan and maximised the use of that, but eventually switched to Contact.

With power being a pure commodity, I'm more price sensitive and more tolerate of wait times. The retailers role is pretty much limited to billing which is difficult to mess up. Contact initially had insane wait times (eg. 30 minutes) but my last contact with Contact had 5 minutes wait time.

I'm far less forgiving on my banking, telecommunications and insurance services. A failure there has much more severe impacts.

 

I spent well over an hour on the phone yesterday trying to reach Contact before I finally gave up. I put in a request for a callback this morning. Still waiting.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 



Rikkitic

Awrrr
15345 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2819160 25-Nov-2021 13:09
michaelmurfy:

 

Just also remember power providers are basically billing companies so doesn't matter who you're with, they're all pretty-much the same.

 

I always recommend anyone check out https://www.powerswitch.org.nz/ and pick from that. If you want an Electric Kiwi referral there is also one in my signature (if you go that way).

 

 

Powerswitch is fixated on price. Nothing at all about quality of service. I have an old powerboard in an old house, nothing smart or modern. I need an old-fashioned provider who does it the old-fashioned way without all the trendy BS. I want someone I can just ring or email and talk to a human if I have an issue. In that respect, power providers are not the same at all. At least, I hope not.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

qwertee
546 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2819174 25-Nov-2021 13:36
k1w1k1d:

 

In Christchurch on a low user day/night plan and changed from Genesis to Meridian a few months ago due to price.

 

We have not had cause to contact Meridian since changing, so can't comment on communication. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same plan as above.  Was on a low user economy plan 3 years ago, but the above plan has suited me well when I moved house 

 

Been a Meridian customer for a number of years.  No issues and I found them easy to contact,
mind you I only call them when my contract is about to expire and haggle for some credit to keep me on for another 2 years
If I recall it was a $200 credit for signing up for 2 years -   if you dont ask you dont get!

 

 

 

cheers

lxsw20
2868 posts

Uber Geek


  #2819179 25-Nov-2021 13:49
Are you against having a smart meter installed, or just haven't been given the option for one? I'm not sure if its the same here, but in the UK some providers would only take on smart meters, because of the extra admin involved with old meters.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15345 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2819193 25-Nov-2021 14:26
lxsw20:

 

Are you against having a smart meter installed, or just haven't been given the option for one? I'm not sure if its the same here, but in the UK some providers would only take on smart meters, because of the extra admin involved with old meters.

 

 

If they want to install one and pay for it I have no problem. Our power board is from the 1950's and would have to be completely replaced to make it possible. If it is touched, it will probably crumble onto the floor.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

lxsw20
2868 posts

Uber Geek


  #2819196 25-Nov-2021 14:45
Arh yeap, if you've got any TRS is the house most people (wisely) won't touch that without completely ripping it out.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15345 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2819214 25-Nov-2021 15:06
From something someone mentioned, I am wondering if meter readers are currently not entering homes due to Covid. Could this be the case in Hastings? How do I find out? A big frustration with Contact is an inability to ask simple questions like this because they can't be communicated with. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Goosey
2188 posts

Uber Geek


  #2820197 27-Nov-2021 11:45
I think your real issue here is the aged meter board and associated wiring. 

 

if you still have the 1950s wiring, its time to look at getting everything replaced. This will keep the insurance co happy and also peace of mind for you. (noting this is maintenance just like the roof). 

 

When does your current meter's certification expire?  (thats when the metering company will replace the meter, however if the board etc is in substandard condition...its best to get everything sorted). 

 

 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15345 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2820211 27-Nov-2021 12:48
Goosey:

 

I think your real issue here is the aged meter board and associated wiring. 

 

if you still have the 1950s wiring, its time to look at getting everything replaced. This will keep the insurance co happy and also peace of mind for you. (noting this is maintenance just like the roof). 

 

When does your current meter's certification expire?  (thats when the metering company will replace the meter, however if the board etc is in substandard condition...its best to get everything sorted). 

 

 

 

 

Nothing to do with me, I'm afraid. I just live here, by informal family agreement. The power bill is in my name, that is all.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 1 | 2
