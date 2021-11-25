I am unhappy with my current power provider and am thinking of switching. Customer service and the ability to easily communicate about issues is most important to me. Can anyone share their experiences with Meridian?
I am an ex Meridian customer. I changed when my contract expired and they put the price up by over 20%.
I am a low user and have not had need for customer service so go by price. I changed to Contact whose price was almost the same as old Meridian -saving over $600 in 2 year contract.
Interesting. That is quite a difference but I am finding it impossible to contact Contact and that is unacceptable to me. Maybe I should also ask about Powershop. That is part of Meridian but I'm not sure what the difference is.
I am with Meridian, they also provide further discounts if you pay with your farmlands card. I find the billing very easy to read. Also we have daily power readings with the smart meter so the billing is always spot on.
Powershop is good if you want to actively manage your packs, however the novity wears off after time.
Just also remember power providers are basically billing companies so doesn't matter who you're with, they're all pretty-much the same.
I always recommend anyone check out https://www.powerswitch.org.nz/ and pick from that. If you want an Electric Kiwi referral there is also one in my signature (if you go that way).
In Christchurch on a low user day/night plan and changed from Genesis to Meridian a few months ago due to price.
We have not had cause to contact Meridian since changing, so can't comment on communication.
cokemaster: Meridian was ok for me. I was on the EV plan and maximised the use of that, but eventually switched to Contact.
With power being a pure commodity, I’m more price sensitive and more tolerate of wait times. The retailers role is pretty much limited to billing which is difficult to mess up. Contact initially had insane wait times (eg. 30 minutes) but my last contact with Contact had 5 minutes wait time.
I’m far less forgiving on my banking, telecommunications and insurance services. A failure there has much more severe impacts.
I spent well over an hour on the phone yesterday trying to reach Contact before I finally gave up. I put in a request for a callback this morning. Still waiting.
Powerswitch is fixated on price. Nothing at all about quality of service. I have an old powerboard in an old house, nothing smart or modern. I need an old-fashioned provider who does it the old-fashioned way without all the trendy BS. I want someone I can just ring or email and talk to a human if I have an issue. In that respect, power providers are not the same at all. At least, I hope not.
Same plan as above. Was on a low user economy plan 3 years ago, but the above plan has suited me well when I moved house
Been a Meridian customer for a number of years. No issues and I found them easy to contact,
mind you I only call them when my contract is about to expire and haggle for some credit to keep me on for another 2 years
If I recall it was a $200 credit for signing up for 2 years - if you dont ask you dont get!
cheers
Are you against having a smart meter installed, or just haven't been given the option for one? I'm not sure if its the same here, but in the UK some providers would only take on smart meters, because of the extra admin involved with old meters.
If they want to install one and pay for it I have no problem. Our power board is from the 1950's and would have to be completely replaced to make it possible. If it is touched, it will probably crumble onto the floor.
Arh yeap, if you've got any TRS is the house most people (wisely) won't touch that without completely ripping it out.
From something someone mentioned, I am wondering if meter readers are currently not entering homes due to Covid. Could this be the case in Hastings? How do I find out? A big frustration with Contact is an inability to ask simple questions like this because they can't be communicated with.
I think your real issue here is the aged meter board and associated wiring.
if you still have the 1950s wiring, its time to look at getting everything replaced. This will keep the insurance co happy and also peace of mind for you. (noting this is maintenance just like the roof).
When does your current meter's certification expire? (thats when the metering company will replace the meter, however if the board etc is in substandard condition...its best to get everything sorted).
Nothing to do with me, I'm afraid. I just live here, by informal family agreement. The power bill is in my name, that is all.
