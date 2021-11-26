Hi All,

I was mowing the lawn and went over this white cap right next to our power pole (off street).

As soon as I went over the white cap with my mower, water started to flow out of it but it stopped after a few seconds. There's this blue plastic tape in there and it's the type of tape that you use to secure packages.

The power pole is between mine and my neighbour's house, we still have power and water. I was just wondering if I need to get someone out to check it out.

Any help or suggestions would be appreciated.

Thanks in advance!

Please see photos attached.

Pic below is the power pole that I was referring to: