ForumsOff topicQuestion - HELP - Re: Power pole
Wayno2006

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#290665 26-Nov-2021 11:28
Hi All, 

 

I was mowing the lawn and went over this white cap right next to our power pole (off street).

 

As soon as I went over the white cap with my mower, water started to flow out of it but it stopped after a few seconds. There's this blue plastic tape in there and it's the type of tape that you use to secure packages.

 

The power pole is between mine and my neighbour's house, we still have power and water. I was just wondering if I need to get someone out to check it out.

 

 

 

Any help or suggestions would be appreciated.

 

Thanks in advance! 

 

 

 

Please see photos attached.

 

Pic below is the power pole that I was referring to:

 

 

 

Bung
4459 posts

Uber Geek


  #2819697 26-Nov-2021 12:16
Looks like a fibre duct with some pull through tape in it waiting to be used. You could just tape over the end to seal it.

nickb800
2616 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2819765 26-Nov-2021 12:50
Bung: Looks like a fibre duct with some pull through tape in it waiting to be used. You could just tape over the end to seal it.

 

Agree - just to clarify - the water in there will be rainwater that has accumulated in the duct - so no relation to your water supply. So nothing to worry about - although worth covering up to stop it from filling form debris. 

Wayno2006

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2819787 26-Nov-2021 13:31
Thanks guys! I'll tape it shut.



Scott3
2683 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2819844 26-Nov-2021 15:15
Green ducting is for data.

 


Cap will be something like this (check the size):

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/holman-50mm-pvc-dwv-push-on-cap_p4750164

 

Probably easier to just buy a replacement (if you arn't happy with tape), than to involve the local data lines company. 

Wayno2006

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2819858 26-Nov-2021 15:20
Scott3:

 

Green ducting is for data.

 


Cap will be something like this (check the size):

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/holman-50mm-pvc-dwv-push-on-cap_p4750164

 

Probably easier to just buy a replacement (if you arn't happy with tape), than to involve the local data lines company. 

 

 

 

 

Awesome, I'll heading off to Bunnings now!

 

 

 

Thanks!

