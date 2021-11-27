Hi folks

Synology has announced their online virtual annual event will start 3 December ay 6am (NZ time). Synology 022 AND BEYOND previews key improvements to core storage features and much-anticipated updates to networking and surveillance solutions, with major announcements across Surveillance Station, SRM, and DSM.

Major themes this year are performance, reliability, and security, with new features changing how users secure their data, networks, and physical assets, sync and share files, and manage large deployments.

Participate and get a chance to win a DS920+ (Geekzone users only)

Synology is giving away some prizes for Geekzone members who participate in the Synology 2022 AND BEYOND event. The major prize is a Synology DS920+. I will post the competition on a new topic here in the Off Topic sub-forum on 2 December.

You can hit "Remind me" on the event page and sign up for updates before the event starts.