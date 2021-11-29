So I'm doing one of those surveys for flybuy points and I get this question
Yes we do purchase cat food, pretty sure no one actually purchases it and consumes it (unless the cat sneaks out to the supermarket when we are not looking)
Years ago I was at a party (London with other OE-ers, everyone early to mid twenties, fair to say alcohol consumption was somewhat higher than your average Tuesday morning village church crochet club get-together) with various bowls of chippies, crackers, nuts etc. throughout the place. I liberally added some dry cat-biscuits to one of the bowls. Half an hour later it was empty. No-one mentioned anything about odd-tasting snacks, also no-one died ( as far as I know).
So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.
floydbloke:
Years ago I was at a party (London with other OE-ers, everyone early to mid twenties, fair to say alcohol consumption was somewhat higher than your average Tuesday morning village church crochet club get-together) with various bowls of chippies, crackers, nuts etc. throughout the place. I liberally added some dry cat-biscuits to one of the bowls. Half an hour later it was empty. No-one mentioned anything about odd-tasting snacks, also no-one died ( as far as I know).
Many years ago I did much the same thing - 'late in the evening' at a mate's place, I put some tinned cat food on crackers and put them out on a plate. Realised a bit later that I had 'forgotten' and had eaten some of them myself. That was nearly 50 years ago and my mates still talk about it to this day.
Maybe the question in the OP is not so silly. 😀
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
as soon as I saw a survey was designed by idiots & not checked by someone else, or totally biased 'survey' I stop .
eg , nonsense questions, ambiguous questions, questions where you arnt given the appropriate answer/choice to tick ,
Surveys where they are obviously hoping for a certain result & so questions are picked to skew results
Leading questions that point to the answer they want
Or surveys where they dont care about the results but are obviously fishing for data/personal info or wanting you to go to their website for hits/advertising.
So, I guess I dont do any surveys anymore . :-)
Once upon a time I worked for an international fruit exporting business.
Staff morale was never high but one year saw staff turnover of over 100%.
Human Resources declared a survey was needed to discover why staff were not happy.
The survey cost tens of thousands and was duly presented to each employee.
I took one look at the front page and threw mine in my managers bin.
Just two boxes on the front page, "Management" and "Other".
SMH
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
1101:
as soon as I saw a survey was designed by idiots & not checked by someone else, or totally biased 'survey' I stop .
eg , nonsense questions, ambiguous questions, questions where you arnt given the appropriate answer/choice to tick ,
Surveys where they are obviously hoping for a certain result & so questions are picked to skew results
Leading questions that point to the answer they want
Or surveys where they dont care about the results but are obviously fishing for data/personal info or wanting you to go to their website for hits/advertising.
So, I guess I dont do any surveys anymore . :-)
Totally agree. I often used to but don't do them any more - unless it's a special situation or if I really want to give praise/good feedback.
The opposite happened to me recently. I had a poor experience with 2degrees and was hoping they would send me a follow-up 'how did we do' survey - so I could rubbish them. But wisely on their part, they didn't send one.
I am retired and have plenty of time but still feel I have better things to do than complete surveys.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
eracode:
...
Totally agree. I often used to but don't do them any more - unless it's a special situation or if I really want to give praise/good feedback.
The opposite happened to me recently. I had a poor experience with 2 degrees and was hoping they would send me a follow-up 'how did we do' survey - so I could rubbish them. But wisely on their part, they didn't send one.
...
I once submitted two insurance claims a couple of months apart (BNZ credit card price guarantee ones). One was accepted and paid out, the other was rejected. I got invited to a satisfaction survey for the former, not for the latter.
So many people complaining about yogurt these days....it's becoming a culture.
Subsequent to my recent 2degrees experience, I found out from a close friend who works there, that they do not use this type of follow-up survey at all. No surprises there.
Spark use them extensively. When I was having trouble with my Spark broadband recently, I was dealing with their text-based support. After almost every block of text exchanges, I almost immediately received a 'how did we do' survey - even before the issues were resolved. Drove me crazy. It was mainly this experience that pushed me to the 'no more surveys' stance.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Briscoes seem quite keen for their in-store customers to fill out a satisfaction survey, but not their online customers.
Funnily enough their in-store service is pretty good, and their online service is terrible.
floydbloke:
Years ago I was at a party (London with other OE-ers, everyone early to mid twenties, fair to say alcohol consumption was somewhat higher than your average Tuesday morning village church crochet club get-together) with various bowls of chippies, crackers, nuts etc. throughout the place. I liberally added some dry cat-biscuits to one of the bowls. Half an hour later it was empty. No-one mentioned anything about odd-tasting snacks, also no-one died ( as far as I know).
I understand that dry dog food is very popular with non-stop round the world yacht adventurers.
It keeps forever, contains all the nutrition that is needed and has positive bouyancy.
jpoc:
floydbloke:
Years ago I was at a party (London with other OE-ers, everyone early to mid twenties, fair to say alcohol consumption was somewhat higher than your average Tuesday morning village church crochet club get-together) with various bowls of chippies, crackers, nuts etc. throughout the place. I liberally added some dry cat-biscuits to one of the bowls. Half an hour later it was empty. No-one mentioned anything about odd-tasting snacks, also no-one died ( as far as I know).
I understand that dry dog food is very popular with non-stop round the world yacht adventurers.
It keeps forever, contains all the nutrition that is needed and has positive bouyancy.
My understanding of it is that it is pretty (not pritty!) much the perfect balance of nutrients, and the only reason people don't eat it more is that it is flavoured with liver, which most people don't like, but dogs love.
Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations