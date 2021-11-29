Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
gregmcc

2002 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290709 29-Nov-2021 18:23
So I'm doing one of those surveys for flybuy points and I get this question

 

 

 

 

Yes we do purchase cat food, pretty sure no one actually purchases it and consumes it (unless the cat sneaks out to the supermarket when we are not looking)

 

 

Bung
4477 posts

Uber Geek


  #2821263 29-Nov-2021 21:40
About 20 years ago Kate Harcourt had a very funny comedy routine about cheap meals for pensioners. The suggestion was catfood on cracker biscuits with samples sent out into the audience. She may have substituted coarse pate or maybe she didn't.

floydbloke
2785 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2821319 30-Nov-2021 07:37
Years ago I was at a party  (London with other OE-ers, everyone early to mid twenties, fair to say alcohol consumption was somewhat higher than your average Tuesday morning village church crochet club get-together) with various bowls of chippies, crackers, nuts etc. throughout the place.  I liberally added some dry cat-biscuits to one of the bowls.  Half an hour later it was empty.  No-one mentioned anything about odd-tasting snacks,  also no-one died  ( as far as I know).




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6203 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2821325 30-Nov-2021 07:46
floydbloke:

 

Years ago I was at a party  (London with other OE-ers, everyone early to mid twenties, fair to say alcohol consumption was somewhat higher than your average Tuesday morning village church crochet club get-together) with various bowls of chippies, crackers, nuts etc. throughout the place.  I liberally added some dry cat-biscuits to one of the bowls.  Half an hour later it was empty.  No-one mentioned anything about odd-tasting snacks,  also no-one died  ( as far as I know).

 

 

Many years ago I did much the same thing - 'late in the evening' at a mate's place, I put some tinned cat food on crackers and put them out on a plate. Realised a bit later that I had 'forgotten' and had eaten some of them myself. That was nearly 50 years ago and my mates still talk about it to this day.

 

Maybe the question in the OP is not so silly. 😀




1101
3014 posts

Uber Geek


  #2821369 30-Nov-2021 09:24
as soon as I saw a survey was designed by idiots & not checked by someone else, or totally biased 'survey'  I stop .

eg , nonsense questions, ambiguous questions, questions where you arnt given the appropriate answer/choice to tick ,
Surveys where they are obviously hoping for a certain result & so questions are picked to skew results 
Leading questions that point to the answer they want  

 

Or surveys where they dont care about the results but are obviously fishing for data/personal info  or wanting you to go to their website for hits/advertising.

 

So, I guess I dont do any surveys anymore .   :-)

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2614 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2821426 30-Nov-2021 09:52
Once upon a time I worked for an international fruit exporting business.

 

Staff morale was never high but one year saw staff turnover of over 100%.

 

Human Resources declared a survey was needed to discover why staff were not happy.

 

The survey cost tens of thousands and was duly presented to each employee.

 

I took one look at the front page and threw mine in my managers bin.

 

Just two boxes on the front page, "Management" and "Other".

 

SMH

 

 




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6203 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2821430 30-Nov-2021 09:55
1101:

 

as soon as I saw a survey was designed by idiots & not checked by someone else, or totally biased 'survey'  I stop .

eg , nonsense questions, ambiguous questions, questions where you arnt given the appropriate answer/choice to tick ,
Surveys where they are obviously hoping for a certain result & so questions are picked to skew results 
Leading questions that point to the answer they want  

 

Or surveys where they dont care about the results but are obviously fishing for data/personal info  or wanting you to go to their website for hits/advertising.

 

So, I guess I dont do any surveys anymore .   :-)

 

 

Totally agree. I often used to but don't do them any more - unless it's a special situation or if I really want to give praise/good feedback.

 

The opposite happened to me recently. I had a poor experience with 2degrees and was hoping they would send me a follow-up 'how did we do' survey - so I could rubbish them. But wisely on their part, they didn't send one.

 

I am retired and have plenty of time but still feel I have better things to do than complete surveys.




floydbloke
2785 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2821449 30-Nov-2021 10:22
eracode:

 

...

 

Totally agree. I often used to but don't do them any more - unless it's a special situation or if I really want to give praise/good feedback.

 

The opposite happened to me recently. I had a poor experience with 2 degrees and was hoping they would send me a follow-up 'how did we do' survey - so I could rubbish them. But wisely on their part, they didn't send one.

 

...

 

 

I once submitted two insurance claims  a couple of months apart (BNZ credit card price guarantee ones).  One was accepted and paid out, the other was rejected.  I got invited to a satisfaction survey for the former, not for the latter.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6203 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2821456 30-Nov-2021 10:30
Subsequent to my recent 2degrees experience, I found out from a close friend who works there, that they do not use this type of follow-up survey at all. No surprises there.

 

Spark use them extensively. When I was having trouble with my Spark broadband recently, I was dealing with their text-based support. After almost every block of text exchanges, I almost immediately received a 'how did we do' survey - even before the issues were resolved. Drove me crazy. It was mainly this experience that pushed me to the 'no more surveys' stance.




alasta
5635 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2821463 30-Nov-2021 10:43
Briscoes seem quite keen for their in-store customers to fill out a satisfaction survey, but not their online customers.

 

Funnily enough their in-store service is pretty good, and their online service is terrible. 

jpoc
1027 posts

Uber Geek


  #2824420 4-Dec-2021 20:16
floydbloke:

 

Years ago I was at a party  (London with other OE-ers, everyone early to mid twenties, fair to say alcohol consumption was somewhat higher than your average Tuesday morning village church crochet club get-together) with various bowls of chippies, crackers, nuts etc. throughout the place.  I liberally added some dry cat-biscuits to one of the bowls.  Half an hour later it was empty.  No-one mentioned anything about odd-tasting snacks,  also no-one died  ( as far as I know).

 

 

I understand that dry dog food is very popular with non-stop round the world yacht adventurers.

 

It keeps forever, contains all the nutrition that is needed and has positive bouyancy.

 

 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
836 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824433 4-Dec-2021 20:31
jpoc:

 

floydbloke:

 

Years ago I was at a party  (London with other OE-ers, everyone early to mid twenties, fair to say alcohol consumption was somewhat higher than your average Tuesday morning village church crochet club get-together) with various bowls of chippies, crackers, nuts etc. throughout the place.  I liberally added some dry cat-biscuits to one of the bowls.  Half an hour later it was empty.  No-one mentioned anything about odd-tasting snacks,  also no-one died  ( as far as I know).

 

 

I understand that dry dog food is very popular with non-stop round the world yacht adventurers.

 

It keeps forever, contains all the nutrition that is needed and has positive bouyancy.

 

 

My understanding of it is that it is pretty (not pritty!) much the perfect balance of nutrients, and the only reason people don't eat it more is that it is flavoured with liver, which most people don't like, but dogs love.

 

 




