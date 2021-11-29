floydbloke: Years ago I was at a party (London with other OE-ers, everyone early to mid twenties, fair to say alcohol consumption was somewhat higher than your average Tuesday morning village church crochet club get-together) with various bowls of chippies, crackers, nuts etc. throughout the place. I liberally added some dry cat-biscuits to one of the bowls. Half an hour later it was empty. No-one mentioned anything about odd-tasting snacks, also no-one died ( as far as I know).

Many years ago I did much the same thing - 'late in the evening' at a mate's place, I put some tinned cat food on crackers and put them out on a plate. Realised a bit later that I had 'forgotten' and had eaten some of them myself. That was nearly 50 years ago and my mates still talk about it to this day.

Maybe the question in the OP is not so silly. 😀