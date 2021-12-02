kingdragonfly

This is great news becasue scalping is getting out of hand and needs to be regulated, it's just driving up costs on everything for no benefit other than the scalper.

Even in the US, people are buying up all the theatres for the new spiderman movie, then selling them online for massive profits. Which is now making theatres realise that they can start to charge a bit more. Just getting a bit ridiculous now and is going to start becoming more common across more products and services.