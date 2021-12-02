Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Online "Grinch Bots" buy up popular toys & send toy prices surging ahead of the holidays
kingdragonfly

#290756 2-Dec-2021 10:45
Automated bots that buy up online goods are the target of a new bill introduced in the US this week.

The Stopping Grinch Bots Act aims to rid online retailers of bots that snatch up in-demand items as soon as new stock is available, preventing regular shoppers from buying popular items and supplying scalpers with hard-to-find products to sell at absurdly high prices.

The bill, which is being proposed by US Representative Paul Tonko and Senators Richard Blumenthal, Chuck Schumer, and Ben Ray Luján, calls these automated buying programs "Grinch bots" because they "buy up whole inventories of popular holiday toys and resell them to parents at high prices," according to the press release.

If New Zealand passed a similar law Could be used to reduce profiteering of
  • concert tickets
  • graphic cards (GPU)
  • gaming consoles
  • even managed isolation spots (MIQ COVID spots)

https://tonko.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=3503

irpegg
  #2823079 2-Dec-2021 10:50
This is great news becasue scalping is getting out of hand and needs to be regulated, it's just driving up costs on everything for no benefit other than the scalper. 

 

Even in the US, people are buying up all the theatres for the new spiderman movie, then selling them online for massive profits.  Which is now making theatres realise that they can start to charge a bit more.  Just getting a bit ridiculous now and is going to start becoming more common across more products and services.

Batman
  #2823110 2-Dec-2021 11:16
like PS5s and houses! wow




littlehead
  #2823116 2-Dec-2021 11:35
Somewhat related that I found interesting, a former chief of security for ecommerce at Walmart on what retailers have to do to combat bots:

 

