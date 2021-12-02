kingdragonfly

The Stopping Grinch Bots Act aims to rid online retailers of bots that snatch up in-demand items as soon as new stock is available, preventing regular shoppers from buying popular items and supplying scalpers with hard-to-find products to sell at absurdly high prices.
The bill, which is being proposed by US Representative Paul Tonko and Senators Richard Blumenthal, Chuck Schumer, and Ben Ray Luján, calls these automated buying programs "Grinch bots" because they "buy up whole inventories of popular holiday toys and resell them to parents at high prices," according to the press release.
If New Zealand passed a similar law Could be used to reduce profiteering of
- concert tickets
- graphic cards (GPU)
- gaming consoles
- even managed isolation spots (MIQ COVID spots)
https://tonko.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=3503