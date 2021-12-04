Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RTL-SDR on Windows 11 .NET issue
#290784 4-Dec-2021 14:31
Hi all,

 

I just bought a RTL-SDR ( Thanks NZ post for delivering last Sunday )

 

I am using this as a guide.

 

https://www.rtl-sdr.com/rtl-sdr-quick-start-guide/

 

 

 

I have gone to Airspy and downloaded, unpacked, installed install-rtlsdr.bat,

 

then installed the driver using Zadig, selected Bulk-in, interface ( interface 0 )

 

Now this is where I am stuck, if I open SDRSharp.exe I get 

 

 

.NET framework 4.8 is installed.

 

I have enabled .NET 2.0 and .NET 3.5

 

I have downloaded .NET 5  x86 and x64 ( it is 32 bit software )

 

I have downloaded .NET 6  x86 and x64

 

Out of desperation I also installed .NET ASP.NET

 

I can not get any further, My windows 11 is up to date and I am a bit stumped.

 

Has anyone had this issue before and know how to fix?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

  #2824247 4-Dec-2021 15:05
What a mission.

 

I needed the SDK plugin to get it going.

 

Fingers crossed for smooth sailing from here.




I know enough to be dangerous

  #2824259 4-Dec-2021 15:23
Maybe link to the file you needed to help others who find this?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

  #2824272 4-Dec-2021 15:59
Did you download and install the X86 (NOT 64bit) Version of .NET as shown below?

 



  #2824302 4-Dec-2021 17:57
msukiwi:

 

Did you download and install the X86 (NOT 64bit) Version of .NET as shown below?

 

 

 

Yes I did and that did not work.

 

 

 

I had to download the next one down 

 

SDR# SDK for Plugin Developers and it worked straight after that.

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

  #2824312 4-Dec-2021 18:04
Glad you got it to work. Most people don't d/l it and have problems. They go for the 64Bit one.

 

Haven't heard of anyone needing the SDK one before today.

 

I'm holding off from Win11 as have lots of stuff to test on another PC (Yet to buy) first.

 

(I did the same to transition from 7 to 10)

 

Thanks for the reply. So many issues people post without any follow up!

