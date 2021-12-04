Hi all,
I just bought a RTL-SDR ( Thanks NZ post for delivering last Sunday )
I am using this as a guide.
https://www.rtl-sdr.com/rtl-sdr-quick-start-guide/
I have gone to Airspy and downloaded, unpacked, installed install-rtlsdr.bat,
then installed the driver using Zadig, selected Bulk-in, interface ( interface 0 )
Now this is where I am stuck, if I open SDRSharp.exe I get
.NET framework 4.8 is installed.
I have enabled .NET 2.0 and .NET 3.5
I have downloaded .NET 5 x86 and x64 ( it is 32 bit software )
I have downloaded .NET 6 x86 and x64
Out of desperation I also installed .NET ASP.NET
I can not get any further, My windows 11 is up to date and I am a bit stumped.
Has anyone had this issue before and know how to fix?
Cheers
John