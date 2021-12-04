Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
The Warehouse price promise. Online chat support cannot price beat or match.
billgates

#290787 4-Dec-2021 17:18
Hey fellas,

 

I saw Mario Kart Live game @ EBgames website for $138. Local EBgames also have it in stock. I saw that The Warehouse also has the same game for $179 and If I read their price promise correctly, they will price beat the game by 10% or atleast price match. 

 

I contacted online chat on thewarehouse's website and the CSR went to check with her senior manager and came back with that they cannot price beat or price match due to clause in quote below as per their price promise terms and conditions.

 

https://www.ebgames.co.nz/product/nintendo-switch/259945-mario-kart-live-home-circuit-luigi

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/nintendo-switch-mario-kart-live%3A-home-circuit-%28mario-set%29/R2710732.html

 

https://help.thewarehouse.co.nz/Help/s/article/Price-promise

 

     

    Products lowered in price cannot be combined with any other TWL or competitor’s promotion or credit offer, or with any trade terms, direct purchasing from the supplier, limited quantity offers or internet only retailers.

     

 

 

Does this clause apply in this case? If I am reading the clause correctly, it means that lower price of ebgames cannot be combined with an additional promotion EBgames or thewarehouse house might be offering i.e buy mario kart and get free mario hat which ebgames is doing for e.g but warehouse is selling the hat for extra and I cannot get the hat included for free from thewarehouse if they price beat/match ebgames offer.

 

or does this clause covers thewarehouse from price beating/matching competitors? They mention mailers etc under their price promise link. Well do they expect competitors mailers to be listed with RRP that get sent to your home as they also list a discounted price on sale for a week or two for the duration of the mailer promo.

 

Thoughts




richms
  #2824316 4-Dec-2021 18:09
The warehouse group is totally dishonest with their price match policy.

 

I was only allowed to by 2 sistema containers of each size on price match at the warehouse stationary because any more would be "too many to price match"

 

Noels are also now terrible at weaseling out of matching prices claiming BS reasons like this. And it seems that the comm com dont want to do anything about these because they are too busy doing nothing with supermarkets or fuel stations.




boosacnoodle
  #2824342 4-Dec-2021 19:31
Email the CEO. In the past I am told that these are "honest mistakes". I imagine the CEO will be very keen to avoid any prosecution again. It might seems excessive, but this is tantamount to fraud when, as you say, they are advertising this as an offer.

Yogi02
  #2824545 5-Dec-2021 07:25
billgates:

 

https://help.thewarehouse.co.nz/Help/s/article/Price-promise

 

     

  • Products lowered in price cannot be combined with any other TWL or competitor’s promotion or credit offer, or with any trade terms, direct purchasing from the supplier, limited quantity offers or internet only retailers.

 

 

 

Im wondering if this is a new clause? or an old clause mis-interpreted?

 

Ive had some resistance in the past, but recently I have had no problems at all either in store or online chat having them price beat (price-match on technology)

 

Im a LEGO nutter and they have price beat on 40% off sale items elsewhere.

 

 

 

I wonder if the wording of the clause is to prevent a lowering of price from someone elses price beat leading to another price beat etc?



  #2824550 5-Dec-2021 08:36
Yogi02:

 

Im wondering if this is a new clause? or an old clause mis-interpreted?

 

Ive had some resistance in the past, but recently I have had no problems at all either in store or online chat having them price beat (price-match on technology)

 

Im a LEGO nutter and they have price beat on 40% off sale items elsewhere.

 

 

 

I wonder if the wording of the clause is to prevent a lowering of price from someone elses price beat leading to another price beat etc?

 

 

I've got a Lego collection building up as well, and I've noticed that whenever a "sale" is on at the Warehouse, the good sets vanish the day before the sale, and then appear again a few days after the sale finishes.  They can even advertise the sets, but when you call, "sorry, all sold out" is the excuse when you know that's BS because you're the first person in the store on opening.

 

We only buy good sets from our local Toyworld now, they're honest and decent to deal with and will usually price match for us, even against sale prices.

 

 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

scuwp
  #2824571 5-Dec-2021 10:24
It's $13 difference.  Pick your battles.  Just go buy it from EB.  




sbiddle
  #2824573 5-Dec-2021 10:30
The Warehouse Group is just incredibly dodgy when it comes to their price match policies which are simply worthless.

 

I've posted on here before about my experiences with Noel Leeming where on multiple occasions they refused to price match competitors and wouldn't even price match Warehouse Stationary (I got told their price was too cheap).

 

Quite frankly I don't care - I just built a bridge very quickly and moved on and don't willingly buy anything from them. Their loss not mine.

 

 

rugrat
  #2824574 5-Dec-2021 10:48
scuwp:

 

It's $13 difference.  Pick your battles.  Just go buy it from EB.  

 

 

I agree, just wished places were not allowed to say they price match, when they don’t. Another area there is no legal enforcement, so they can do what they want.

 

Noel Leeming wouldn’t match PS3 sale at EB Games, Noel Leeming told me they were out of stock which was suspicious as they asked me if EB had stock etc before telling me that.

 

Be easy to prove they were being dishonest by having someone else go in making out they were buying at full price, but didn’t see the point, lined up outside EB and got it from there. I just know to ignore the price match promises now. If someone does a genuine one it’s not going to be believed.

 

 

 

Edit: It looks like $41 difference, still easier to just buy items from the lower price place.



scuwp
  #2824581 5-Dec-2021 11:21
rugrat:

 

Edit: It looks like $41 difference, still easier to just buy items from the lower price place.

 

 

Sorry, I was meaning that if TWH honored their price match guarantee the OP would save an additional $13 (thereabouts) compared to the lowest advertised price at EB.  I just don't think it's worth the hassle and might even be a false economy depending where the shops are - gas/time/parking would probably negate the small savings pretty quickly.   




mattwnz
  #2824620 5-Dec-2021 14:44
sbiddle:

 

The Warehouse Group is just incredibly dodgy when it comes to their price match policies which are simply worthless.

 

I've posted on here before about my experiences with Noel Leeming where on multiple occasions they refused to price match competitors and wouldn't even price match Warehouse Stationary (I got told their price was too cheap).

 

Quite frankly I don't care - I just built a bridge very quickly and moved on and don't willingly buy anything from them. Their loss not mine.

 

 

 

 

I noticed in my area, that Warehouse stationary is now inside the warehouse store, and they have crammed up all the aisles to make it fit, making all the other aisles uncomfortably narrow. Not great in COvid times. But I do wonder if this means that they won't be price matching Warehouse Stationary when they are both now essentially the same store and go through the same checkouts.  As they own NLs and other retailers I wonder if more consolidation could be happening, which does potentially reduce choice and competition for consumers, especially when it comes to these price matching things, which should be to the benefit of consumers.

