billgates:

Hey fellas,

I saw Mario Kart Live game @ EBgames website for $138. Local EBgames also have it in stock. I saw that The Warehouse also has the same game for $179 and If I read their price promise correctly, they will price beat the game by 10% or atleast price match.

I contacted online chat on thewarehouse's website and the CSR went to check with her senior manager and came back with that they cannot price beat or price match due to clause in quote below as per their price promise terms and conditions.

https://www.ebgames.co.nz/product/nintendo-switch/259945-mario-kart-live-home-circuit-luigi

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/nintendo-switch-mario-kart-live%3A-home-circuit-%28mario-set%29/R2710732.html

https://help.thewarehouse.co.nz/Help/s/article/Price-promise

Products lowered in price cannot be combined with any other TWL or competitor’s promotion or credit offer, or with any trade terms, direct purchasing from the supplier, limited quantity offers or internet only retailers.

Does this clause apply in this case? If I am reading the clause correctly, it means that lower price of ebgames cannot be combined with an additional promotion EBgames or thewarehouse house might be offering i.e buy mario kart and get free mario hat which ebgames is doing for e.g but warehouse is selling the hat for extra and I cannot get the hat included for free from thewarehouse if they price beat/match ebgames offer.

or does this clause covers thewarehouse from price beating/matching competitors? They mention mailers etc under their price promise link. Well do they expect competitors mailers to be listed with RRP that get sent to your home as they also list a discounted price on sale for a week or two for the duration of the mailer promo.

Thoughts