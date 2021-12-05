Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topicNew Fridge has condensation: is this normal?
duckDecoy

553 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290796 5-Dec-2021 17:54
A few days ago we replaced our spare fridge-freezer with a new LG one, and its doing something I have not seen before.

 

The glass shelves are covered in a misty condensation.  It is on top and underneath each shelf.  It can be wiped away, but it makes the shelves opaque.

 

It means I cannot see through the shelves so unless its right at the front I don't know what is at the back of each shelf(we don't fill the spare fridge with much), its more an overflow for the big weekly shop we do.   I have never had a fridge that did this before.

 

Is this normal, or could it indicate an issue that I need to investigate?  The fridge claims to be frost free, if that makes a difference.  Its practically empty at the moment but will get more groceries throughout the week.

 

Any thoughts?

jonherries
1229 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2824729 5-Dec-2021 18:33
Might just be as it gets to temp, has been humid so condensing on the shelves might expected for the first day?

I would just wipe with paper towels.

Jon

RunningMan
7014 posts

Uber Geek


  #2824756 5-Dec-2021 19:38
Every time you open the door more moist air will get in, and condense on the cold surfaces very quickly. Unless it gets worse with time which suggests it isn't dealing with the humidity or has a blocked drain, then I wouldn't be too worried.

neb

neb
6225 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2824778 5-Dec-2021 20:49
Yeah, it depends if the condensation is still present in a week or so, it should sort itself out over time as the fridge runs (unless you have the door open a lot and it never gets a chance to).

