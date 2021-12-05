A few days ago we replaced our spare fridge-freezer with a new LG one, and its doing something I have not seen before.

The glass shelves are covered in a misty condensation. It is on top and underneath each shelf. It can be wiped away, but it makes the shelves opaque.

It means I cannot see through the shelves so unless its right at the front I don't know what is at the back of each shelf(we don't fill the spare fridge with much), its more an overflow for the big weekly shop we do. I have never had a fridge that did this before.

Is this normal, or could it indicate an issue that I need to investigate? The fridge claims to be frost free, if that makes a difference. Its practically empty at the moment but will get more groceries throughout the week.

Any thoughts?