Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCalling all cryptic puzzle solvers - help!
Lizard1977

1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#291842 8-Dec-2021 13:49
Send private message

So - at work we do a thing called "kringling", where we each pick a name from a hat and for two designated days we do something for that person, in secret.  At our end of year function, we then try to guess who our kringler was.  Some people go all out, with desk decorations personalised to that person, gifts, or something smaller and more personal.  This year, the person who is kringling me has got me stumped.  So I did what I always do when I'm stumped - I turn to Geekzone.

 

On the first day of kringling, I found this note on my desk:

 

 

On day two, I found this picture on my desk:

 

 

This has got me completely bamboozled.  I have searched everywhere on my desk and in the surrounding area and there is absolutely nothing else to explain what it means.

 

Any clever boffins here who solve cryptic puzzles for breakfast able to work out what it means?  I'll find out tomorrow, at our EOY function, but it would be nice to work it out beforehand.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Sideface
7484 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #2828710 8-Dec-2021 14:27
Send private message

My suggestion:  🧐

 

a quote a day keeps the doctor away

 

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

 

The map shows Pacific islands

 

Apple islander

 

'Apple Islander' - Australian informal - a native or inhabitant of Tasmania




Sideface

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 