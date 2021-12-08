So - at work we do a thing called "kringling", where we each pick a name from a hat and for two designated days we do something for that person, in secret. At our end of year function, we then try to guess who our kringler was. Some people go all out, with desk decorations personalised to that person, gifts, or something smaller and more personal. This year, the person who is kringling me has got me stumped. So I did what I always do when I'm stumped - I turn to Geekzone.

On the first day of kringling, I found this note on my desk:

On day two, I found this picture on my desk:

This has got me completely bamboozled. I have searched everywhere on my desk and in the surrounding area and there is absolutely nothing else to explain what it means.

Any clever boffins here who solve cryptic puzzles for breakfast able to work out what it means? I'll find out tomorrow, at our EOY function, but it would be nice to work it out beforehand.