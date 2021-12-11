I expect this to be fairly controversial and at the risk of sounding ungrateful...

One of our vendors turned up this week with a gift for me for the business we have done with them. It's a nice item, in fact, 2 items.

My issue with this, is they have emblazoned their logo over both items making us a walking talking advertisement for them. I don't mean some little tasteful logo or something, but a massive unmissable decoration.

This feels a little cheeky.

When we send stuff to clients, it's an obligation and 'us' free. A genuine thank you. This doesn't really feel that way.