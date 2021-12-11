Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicWhen is a gift not really a gift
networkn

#291879 11-Dec-2021 08:33
I expect this to be fairly controversial and at the risk of sounding ungrateful...

 

One of our vendors turned up this week with a gift for me for the business we have done with them. It's a nice item, in fact, 2 items.

 

My issue with this, is they have emblazoned their logo over both items making us a walking talking advertisement for them.  I don't mean some little tasteful logo or something, but a massive unmissable decoration.

 

This feels a little cheeky.

 

When we send stuff to clients, it's an obligation and 'us' free. A genuine thank you. This doesn't really feel that way.

 

 

Goosey
  #2830288 11-Dec-2021 08:39
Ahh corporate gifts. 

 

Pretty standard to include a logo... thats how they get around the fine line of justifying it as a marketing expense vs the other extreme of being a "bribe". 

 

Some corporates do well and logo the packaging.....others just go for full blazoned look....   

 

 

 

Straight to the pool room....

 

 

MikeB4
  #2830289 11-Dec-2021 08:40
I agree, we get a lot of stuff and it's awkward. Use one upset another, use none upset all of them.

Batman
  #2830294 11-Dec-2021 08:58
depends on the exact nature of the gift and the logo placing .... 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



k1w1k1d
  #2830300 11-Dec-2021 09:42
We are not permitted to accept gifts. All gifts have to be handed in and are raffled off. 

 

Advising the donor of this policy when they offer a gift often gets around the problem of accepting something that you don't really want.

 

Depending what the gift is, you are sometimes allowed to keep it, eg branded flash drives, rulers, or tape measures etc.

MikeB4
  #2830302 11-Dec-2021 09:54
We pool them and give them out as mystery gifts for the staff or donate them.

