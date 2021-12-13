Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicName that movie (followup)
quickymart

8665 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#291913 13-Dec-2021 11:01
Send private message

Following on from my successful "name that song" thread, I've got another one - name the movie!
This one is a bit more obscure and I'll be surprised if anyone remembers it.

 

It was a horror movie from either the 70s or the 80s (I remember it was in colour). I think it was set in America or Canada. No idea of actors or specific timeframe.

 

My Mum used to rent out VHS movies in the late 80s for my sister and I to watch, and - for some reason - we ended up seeing this one.

 

The scene that sticks in my mind (and it's quite grisly, even by today's standards): there was a couple driving in a car (from memory LHD, so either America or Canada) following a logging truck up a hill. Something happened and two logs slipped off the truck, slid backwards and into the windscreen of the car behind, basically chopping off their heads and killing them in the process.

 

That's the only scene I remember and it was quite early in the movie; I think I was probably too traumatised to watch much more! To this day I always allow a realllly long distance when following any logging truck, so it obviously had an impact on me!

 

If it sounds familiar to anyone, I'd like to know.

 

Note that this is not so I can show my boys...this is just for my own curiosity as to what it was called.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Handsomedan
4656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2831294 13-Dec-2021 11:35
Send private message

That sounds like a scene from Silent Night, Bloody Night. A movie I saw on VHS when I was too young to see it, as my mum worked in a video store and I helped myself. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Handsomedan
4656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2831298 13-Dec-2021 11:38
Send private message

A quick Google suggests it's Final Destination, but IMDB says that was made in 2000, so more a DVD than a VHS, I would've thought. 

 

 

 

 

 

EDIT: I then found this: 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

quickymart

8665 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2831313 13-Dec-2021 11:50
Send private message

Cheers, definitely not Final Destination - I saw that one this century ;) I think we were both in the same boat, too young to see a movie like this! I'll have a look into Night Warning, it sounds quite close.

 

I remember it was a couple however (male and female) driving in a car, going uphill following this logging truck, if that's any help? If not for the driving on the other side of the road I would almost have thought they were just outside of Nelson :D



Lias
4859 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831319 13-Dec-2021 11:55
Send private message

https://youtu.be/hXYzOPjkVJU?t=113

 

?




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

wellygary
6625 posts

Uber Geek


  #2831320 13-Dec-2021 11:57
Send private message

Looks like "Night Warning" from '82 might be a contender

 

https://youtu.be/W76nXF-IBps?t=26

 

 

quickymart

8665 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2831382 13-Dec-2021 12:26
Send private message

Cheers for the clips, but I don't think it was that one :( the image of them both being decapitated by the logs looked like it was filmed in the back seat of the car, and two logs came flying through the window. That one is close though...

quickymart

8665 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2844879 7-Jan-2022 16:12
Send private message

Thread bump for 2022, just seeing if anyone has heard of it :)

 

I remembered another detail - the scene with the logs was viewed from the back seat (for here, this would be the seat behind the driver) looking towards the driver's seat on the LHD, but both front passengers were visible if that makes sense? And I distinctly remember two logs coming through the windscreen.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 