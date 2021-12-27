Just wondering if this is normal for cross lease? Was looking at a house and got sent the memorandum of lease which explains the covenants etc which in plain English to my understanding sates you must not cause disturbance / noise to other lessors. Then there is mention of a paragraph called 'power of sale of lease's flat by lessors' for market rate if covenants are broken.

I translate this in plain english to mean if you have a pesky neighbor that knows a thing or two about law and decides they have a problem with your Sunday lawn mowing, occasional music/bbq or power tools at the weekend they have the power to basically evict you by forcing you to sell for market value.

Is this normal for cross lease ?