All DNA testing companies offer an "estimate" for ethnicity. DNA inheritance is random and the further back in time an ancestor existed the less chance there is of you carrying any of their DNA. Accuracy is not promised, it is still very much an emerging science.

I always recommend Ancestry. They have the largest database and review the ethnicity estimates every year.

AncestryDNA kits are currently on sale for AUD85+AUD30shipping. Offer ends 11:59pm AEDT Dec 29, 2021.

They are seldom cheaper than this. There are no extra or ongoing costs unless you want to access family trees of other people and the extensive records database.

You can opt out of DNA relative matching if you want. You can opt back in later.

You can digitally transfer your DNA profile to other companies except 23andMe.

You cannot transfer from any company in to Ancestry or 23andMe, to get in their databases you must buy their respective testing kits.

Transferring into MyHeritage is free, but you will need to pay USD29 to see their estimate of your ethnicity.

Transferring into FamilyTreeDNA is free but you will need to pay USD19 to see their estimate of your ethnicity.

Transferring into LivingDNA is free but you will need to pay NZD48 to see their estimate of your ethnicity.

If you have any specific questions please PM me.