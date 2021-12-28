Looking at ethnicity mainly. Not looking for relatives.
Ancestry then you can upload the DNA profile to other testing sites
Just think carefully before you do this: skeletons may pop out of carefully closed closets.
Even though you're "Not looking for relatives", others may be.
Ask yourself 'what happens if I get contacted by someone who claims to be a first cousin (or even a half-sibling) that my family has never heard of?'. This has happened.
YMMV, of course
PolicyGuy:
All DNA testing companies offer an "estimate" for ethnicity. DNA inheritance is random and the further back in time an ancestor existed the less chance there is of you carrying any of their DNA. Accuracy is not promised, it is still very much an emerging science.
I always recommend Ancestry. They have the largest database and review the ethnicity estimates every year.
AncestryDNA kits are currently on sale for AUD85+AUD30shipping. Offer ends 11:59pm AEDT Dec 29, 2021.
They are seldom cheaper than this. There are no extra or ongoing costs unless you want to access family trees of other people and the extensive records database.
You can opt out of DNA relative matching if you want. You can opt back in later.
You can digitally transfer your DNA profile to other companies except 23andMe.
You cannot transfer from any company in to Ancestry or 23andMe, to get in their databases you must buy their respective testing kits.
Transferring into MyHeritage is free, but you will need to pay USD29 to see their estimate of your ethnicity.
Transferring into FamilyTreeDNA is free but you will need to pay USD19 to see their estimate of your ethnicity.
Transferring into LivingDNA is free but you will need to pay NZD48 to see their estimate of your ethnicity.
If you have any specific questions please PM me.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
Thank you Cookie and all. Ancestry ordered.
PolicyGuy:
A bigger one, far-fetched but there have been some tentative moves in this direction, is what if geneticists decide in the future that certain genes are linked to violence, antisocial behaviour, criminal behaviour, etc, so that anyone who's turned up those genes in a DNA test gets singled out for special attention?
Or if a scrap of DNA is found at the scene of a horrific crime and in response to public outrage some government agency gets permission to start trolling private DNA databases for possible matches? And before you dismiss this one, the UK has a long history of miscarriages of justice based on doing the same thing with fingerprint databases which function in a similar manner.
neb:PolicyGuy:
insane: I imagine health and life insurance companies want to get their hands on that data... To 'help' their policy holders understand what they are now no longer covered for, or what their new exempt precondition list looks like.
I can see that happening in the US where the HMOs can get the government to do whatever they want, but I think with NZ governments they're likely to have a hard time getting the law changed to allow access to that sort of stuff.
Having said that, if you don't want to use the DNA results for relative-matching or similar, pay for the test kit with cash and use a fake name and throwaway email address when sending it in so it's useless to anyone wanting to data mine it.