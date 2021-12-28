Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicDNA testing kits, recommendations please
YvonneW

129 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293097 28-Dec-2021 09:47
Send private message

Looking at ethnicity mainly. Not looking for relatives.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Linux
8991 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839465 28-Dec-2021 09:49
Send private message

Ancestry then you can upload the DNA profile to other testing sites

PolicyGuy
1261 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839474 28-Dec-2021 10:42
Send private message

Just think carefully before you do this: skeletons may pop out of carefully closed closets.

 

Even though you're "Not looking for relatives", others may be.
Ask yourself 'what happens if I get contacted by someone who claims to be a first cousin (or even a half-sibling) that my family has never heard of?'. This has happened.

 

YMMV, of course

mudguard
1413 posts

Uber Geek


  #2839479 28-Dec-2021 10:59
Send private message

Sounds like a good way for a distant cousin to get caught with a crime.
Not sure ethnicity is really that accurate either.



Linux
8991 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839487 28-Dec-2021 12:50
Send private message

PolicyGuy:

Just think carefully before you do this: skeletons may pop out of carefully closed closets.


Even though you're "Not looking for relatives", others may be.
Ask yourself 'what happens if I get contacted by someone who claims to be a first cousin (or even a half-sibling) that my family has never heard of?'. This has happened.


YMMV, of course



Too many people have tested to worry about that now

I help people find unknown biological family and it is getting easier abs easier

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2633 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2839495 28-Dec-2021 13:23
Send private message

All DNA testing companies offer an "estimate" for ethnicity. DNA inheritance is random and the further back in time an ancestor existed the less chance there is of you carrying any of their DNA. Accuracy is not promised, it is still very much an emerging science.

 

I always recommend Ancestry. They have the largest database and review the ethnicity estimates every year.

 

AncestryDNA kits are currently on sale for AUD85+AUD30shipping. Offer ends 11:59pm AEDT Dec 29, 2021.

 

They are seldom cheaper than this. There are no extra or ongoing costs unless you want to access family trees of other people and the extensive records database.

 

You can opt out of DNA relative matching if you want. You can opt back in later.

 

You can digitally transfer your DNA profile to other companies except 23andMe.
You cannot transfer from any company in to Ancestry or 23andMe, to get in their databases you must buy their respective testing kits.

 

Transferring into MyHeritage is free, but you will need to pay USD29 to see their estimate of your ethnicity.

 

Transferring into FamilyTreeDNA is free but you will need to pay USD19 to see their estimate of your ethnicity.

 

Transferring into LivingDNA is free but you will need to pay NZD48 to see their estimate of your ethnicity.

 

If you have any specific questions please PM me.

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

YvonneW

129 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2839521 28-Dec-2021 13:45
Send private message

Thank you Cookie and all. Ancestry ordered.

neb

neb
6351 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839994 29-Dec-2021 17:25
Send private message

PolicyGuy:

Just think carefully before you do this: skeletons may pop out of carefully closed closets.

 

Even though you're "Not looking for relatives", others may be.
Ask yourself 'what happens if I get contacted by someone who claims to be a first cousin (or even a half-sibling) that my family has never heard of?'. This has happened.

 

 

A bigger one, far-fetched but there have been some tentative moves in this direction, is what if geneticists decide in the future that certain genes are linked to violence, antisocial behaviour, criminal behaviour, etc, so that anyone who's turned up those genes in a DNA test gets singled out for special attention?

 

 

Or if a scrap of DNA is found at the scene of a horrific crime and in response to public outrage some government agency gets permission to start trolling private DNA databases for possible matches? And before you dismiss this one, the UK has a long history of miscarriages of justice based on doing the same thing with fingerprint databases which function in a similar manner.



insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2840163 29-Dec-2021 21:18
Send private message

neb:
PolicyGuy:

Just think carefully before you do this: skeletons may pop out of carefully closed closets.


Even though you're "Not looking for relatives", others may be.
Ask yourself 'what happens if I get contacted by someone who claims to be a first cousin (or even a half-sibling) that my family has never heard of?'. This has happened.



A bigger one, far-fetched but there have been some tentative moves in this direction, is what if geneticists decide in the future that certain genes are linked to violence, antisocial behaviour, criminal behaviour, etc, so that anyone who's turned up those genes in a DNA test gets singled out for special attention?

Or if a scrap of DNA is found at the scene of a horrific crime and in response to public outrage some government agency gets permission to start trolling private DNA databases for possible matches? And before you dismiss this one, the UK has a long history of miscarriages of justice based on doing the same thing with fingerprint databases which function in a similar manner.


I imagine health and life insurance companies want to get their hands on that data... To 'help' their policy holders understand what they are now no longer covered for, or what their new exempt precondition list looks like.

I used Ancestry DNA, hasn't turned up any unexpected family members yet...

neb

neb
6351 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2840171 29-Dec-2021 21:33
Send private message

insane: I imagine health and life insurance companies want to get their hands on that data... To 'help' their policy holders understand what they are now no longer covered for, or what their new exempt precondition list looks like.

 

 

I can see that happening in the US where the HMOs can get the government to do whatever they want, but I think with NZ governments they're likely to have a hard time getting the law changed to allow access to that sort of stuff.

 

 

Having said that, if you don't want to use the DNA results for relative-matching or similar, pay for the test kit with cash and use a fake name and throwaway email address when sending it in so it's useless to anyone wanting to data mine it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 