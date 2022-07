Cruciblewrecker: Why are so few service stations filling LPG cylinders now and offering Swap a Bottle instead?





Asking because there used to be several service stations on Auckland's North Shore filling LPG cylinders and as far as I know only the Constellation Drive Caltex refills cylinders now.



Because they have a staff member taking a long time doing them at any time of the day or night, who is then off the counter where they are making money. They have to be qualified so paid more, they have to deal with declining peoples fills for out of date or rusty crap cylinders and deal with the angry people who are probably poor planners and need it for a BBQ that night and now have no gas so take it out on the staff.

Swaps become like any other product and if they decline someone for a piece of crap tank (never happened to me despite some really bad ones) they can still buy a full one and be away with their BBQ or have their death-machine heater running that night to keep the house warm and full of toxic air.