I sometimes get ads (YT) of some celeb like Kevin Bacon or Metallica advertising some worthy cause where I'll get a chance to win a restored F150 or similar.

I presume I need to pony up some cash to be in to win but because it is an ad I am duty bound to skip and bypass the detail.

Are these scams or are they legit? I just did a 'google search' and couldn't find anything.