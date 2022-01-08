I am just wondering what experiences people have had with delivery times recently, given the Covid situation over there. I have had an order placed for a week now and still not despatched.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
It could be because item is coming from somewhere other than the Melbourne and Sydney warehouses hence not dispatched for a whole week.
My experiences are very much the same if it's NOT coming from Amazon AU directly, up to a week wait time then it will dispatch and be in ChCh by the next day from that point.
If it's from Amazon AU you can almost guarantee 1-3 day shipping times.
sbiddle: What was the estimated delivery date?
Next Tuesday
Item took a full week to dispatch but arrived within 3 days once this had happened. Actually arrived one day before suggested delivery date.
Mahon:
I had exactly the same experience on two separate occasions in December. In both cases they gave me the expected delivery dates - 10-14 days after order date - and were spot on.
Zero issues here, delivery date was going to be the 12th, arrived yesterday
I ordered some things on the 28th. They shipped on the 30th and were delivered by NZ Post courier on the 6th.
FWIW the items were from a 3rd-party seller and fulfilled by Amazon, apparently from a Sydney warehouse.
I ordered a NVIDIA Shield on the 28th and it was shipped on the 4th, seems likely they are running slow with the Boxing Day sale volumes.
i ordered something small it took 3 days to get to NZ and im still waiting nearly a week later for it to travel 2 hours down the road to my place in fact Amazon have said if it doesnt arrive on the 11th i can get a refund . im in with a chance as it is still at Auckland Airport waiting to go to a local depot.
Amazon AU often take quite a while to get things packed and shipped, but they usually arrive by the expected date. I've done a few orders as late as Nov last year, usually the same. Once it's shipped it's pretty quick to arrive.
scuwp: Last small item was on my doorstep 3 days after ordering it. I was gobsmacked.
During December it was even under 48 hours from ordering to delivered on two orders I had.