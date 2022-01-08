Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicAmazon Australia, any recent experiences?
peejayw

1579 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#293234 8-Jan-2022 08:40
Send private message

I am just wondering what experiences people have had with delivery times recently, given the Covid situation over there. I have had an order placed for a week now and still not despatched.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2845133 8-Jan-2022 08:53
Send private message

It could be because item is coming from somewhere other than the Melbourne and Sydney warehouses hence not dispatched for a whole week.

 

My experiences are very much the same if it's NOT coming from Amazon AU directly, up to a week wait time then it will dispatch and be in ChCh by the next day from that point.

 

If it's from Amazon AU you can almost guarantee 1-3 day shipping times.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2845134 8-Jan-2022 08:57
Send private message

What was the estimated delivery date?

I've had a number of orders in the past 6 weeks. There are major issues occurring with products not sold and fulfilled by Amazon. They've told me they are having major issues with products sold by 3rd parties and the shipping to their distribution centres before they can ship to NZ.

I've had zero issues with products both sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

peejayw

1579 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2845135 8-Jan-2022 09:01
Send private message

sbiddle: What was the estimated delivery date?

 

 

 

Next Tuesday




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.



Mahon
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2845184 8-Jan-2022 09:07
Send private message

Item took a full week to dispatch but arrived within 3 days once this had happened. Actually arrived one day before suggested delivery date.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6309 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2845188 8-Jan-2022 09:43
Send private message

Mahon:

 

Item took a full week to dispatch but arrived within 3 days once this had happened. Actually arrived one day before suggested delivery date.

 

 

I had exactly the same experience on two separate occasions in December. In both cases they gave me the expected delivery dates - 10-14 days after order date - and were spot on.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Shindig
1169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2845191 8-Jan-2022 10:06
Send private message

Zero issues here, delivery date was going to be the 12th, arrived yesterday




The little things make the biggest difference.

peejayw

1579 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2845203 8-Jan-2022 10:59
Send private message

Ah well, patience is an aquired taste 😁




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.



davidcole
5527 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2845240 8-Jan-2022 11:49
Send private message

I bought some of sbiddles trueshift2 earbuds from Amazon Au. They turned up just before Xmas. Was about a week.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Detruire
1384 posts

Uber Geek


  #2845361 8-Jan-2022 16:21
Send private message

I ordered some things on the 28th. They shipped on the 30th and were delivered by NZ Post courier on the 6th.

 

FWIW the items were from a 3rd-party seller and fulfilled by Amazon, apparently from a Sydney warehouse.





rm *

ripjack
42 posts

Geek


  #2845417 8-Jan-2022 19:48
Send private message

Ordered on the Boxing day and item still hasn't shipped, so not sure how they're going to manage this delivery date

lucky015
732 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2845424 8-Jan-2022 20:20
Send private message

I ordered a NVIDIA Shield on the 28th and it was shipped on the 4th, seems likely they are running slow with the Boxing Day sale volumes.

vexxxboy
3831 posts

Uber Geek


  #2845432 8-Jan-2022 20:40
Send private message

i ordered something small it took 3 days to get to NZ and im still waiting nearly a week later for it to travel 2 hours down the road to my place in fact Amazon have said if it doesnt arrive on the 11th i can get a refund . im in with a chance as it is still at Auckland Airport waiting to go to a local depot.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

timmmay
18511 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2845439 8-Jan-2022 21:26
Send private message

Amazon AU often take quite a while to get things packed and shipped, but they usually arrive by the expected date. I've done a few orders as late as Nov last year, usually the same. Once it's shipped it's pretty quick to arrive.

scuwp
3571 posts

Uber Geek


  #2845483 8-Jan-2022 22:47
Send private message

Last small item was on my doorstep 3 days after ordering it. I was gobsmacked.




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2845950 10-Jan-2022 07:46
Send private message

scuwp: Last small item was on my doorstep 3 days after ordering it. I was gobsmacked.

 

During December it was even under 48 hours from ordering to delivered on two orders I had.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 