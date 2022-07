Some newer keys hide the physical blade behind a cover or inside the key, with a fairly hidden button. If you've got keyless ignition, you might not remember about it.

Cars with no physical key-blade (like (some?) Teslas) could be interesting. I think they have a similar backup close-range RFID system for if the battery fails, similar to holding the key to the start button in a keyless-start car. Presumably the field strength needed to interfere with this is much higher than interfering with the long-range transmission. This is mostly for locking though - I'm pretty sure one of our cars can't be locked via the physical lock, and unlocking it only does that door and triggers the alarm if a key with the right immobiliser chip isn't stuck in the ignition.

I'm happy enough seeing the lights flash or hearing the right thunk sound.

I'm rather curious about what's causing the actual issue here. I'm a little surprised RSM aren't throwing their weight around given you presumably need illegal power levels, unless something is specifically targetting the protocol used by the keys.