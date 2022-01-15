So I've had to send back parts (Motherboard and GPU) to PbTech 2 weeks ago or so. The GPU was tested on the spot and was found dead. The motherboard still has not been tested and instead sent back to the 'Main Branch'.

Does it normally take this long for them to test a motherboard and give back a replacement or refund?

It was weird as a few years back they gave me a DOA Motherboard and they tested it in-front of me and gave me a refund then and there, one even drove out to another branch to get the replacement motherboard.