Question for those who have claimed warranty on PBTech electronic goods
Sinuation

33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#293349 15-Jan-2022 17:28
So I've had to send back parts (Motherboard and GPU) to PbTech 2 weeks ago or so. The GPU was tested on the spot and was found dead. The motherboard still has not been tested and instead sent back to the 'Main Branch'.

 

Does it normally take this long for them to test a motherboard and give back a replacement or refund?

 

It was weird as a few years back they gave me a DOA Motherboard and they tested it in-front of me and gave me a refund then and there, one even drove out to another branch to get the replacement motherboard.

 1 | 2 | 3
Jase2985
11573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851195 15-Jan-2022 18:27
its been the xmas break so the right people may not have been there to look into it

shrub
656 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2851199 15-Jan-2022 18:46
My partners iPhone had a hardware fault we submitted for repair on the 3rd December. She received a new phone on the 14th January - 6 weeks later. No spare phones offered so she had to buy a used iPhone 6 off trademe for $150 to get through the xmas break.

This was on a business account also so yea not great...

Sinuation

33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2851201 15-Jan-2022 19:03
shrub: My partners iPhone had a hardware fault we submitted for repair on the 3rd December. She received a new phone on the 14th January - 6 weeks later. No spare phones offered so she had to buy a used iPhone 6 off trademe for $150 to get through the xmas break.

This was on a business account also so yea not great...

 

 

 

Damn this sucks. It's weird too, I had the motherboard tested by a third party and they deemed it dead. A little worrying they're dragging so long trying to test if it's dead or not.



Handle9
7694 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851203 15-Jan-2022 19:29
Write a letter to them and take it in. State that you are rejecting the motherboard under your CGA rights as faulty and require a refund in the next 2 working days. State that you will escalate to the disputes tribunal should they fail to do so. Also while you are there ask for their address for service of the disputes tribunal case.


Jase2985
11573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851216 15-Jan-2022 21:25
Handle9: Write a letter to them and take it in. State that you are rejecting the motherboard under your CGA rights as faulty and require a refund in the next 2 working days. State that you will escalate to the disputes tribunal should they fail to do so. Also while you are there ask for their address for service of the disputes tribunal case.

 

bit extreme dont you think? the seller is entitled to look at the item to ascertain its condition prior to a remedy

Handle9
7694 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851217 15-Jan-2022 21:28
Jase2985:

Handle9: Write a letter to them and take it in. State that you are rejecting the motherboard under your CGA rights as faulty and require a refund in the next 2 working days. State that you will escalate to the disputes tribunal should they fail to do so. Also while you are there ask for their address for service of the disputes tribunal case.


bit extreme dont you think? the seller is entitled to look at the item to ascertain its condition prior to a remedy



No. They have had the opportunity to look at it. 2 weeks is a reasonable period of time to ascertain the condition of the item.

Handle9
7694 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851218 15-Jan-2022 21:30
I should also add that PB Tech have form in jerking people around with their CGA and FTA obligations.



Jase2985
11573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851267 15-Jan-2022 21:55
Handle9: No. They have had the opportunity to look at it. 2 weeks is a reasonable period of time to ascertain the condition of the item.

 

its not a reasonable period of time over christmas holidays when lots of people are on leave.

 

Any other time of the year i would agree.

Journeyman
897 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2851285 15-Jan-2022 22:53
Maybe call them and ask what the holdup is?

Handle9
7694 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851287 15-Jan-2022 22:58
Jase2985:

Handle9: No. They have had the opportunity to look at it. 2 weeks is a reasonable period of time to ascertain the condition of the item.


its not a reasonable period of time over christmas holidays when lots of people are on leave.


Any other time of the year i would agree.



That’s not the OPs problem. They are open for trade and the OP is suffering the loss of use of his motherboard.

Sinuation

33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2851289 15-Jan-2022 23:41
Journeyman: Maybe call them and ask what the holdup is?

 

My calls to the specific branch always seem to fall through no matter the time. Seems like I'm not the only one not being picked up by phone. Hell I even physically went there a few days ago and they said 'we'll call you'.

 

Yeah it sucks, I was using it for side work and a final uni project, luckily it's on the cloud but my laptop is really slow in the programs I need to use for it.

SomeoneSomewhere
757 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2851290 15-Jan-2022 23:42
Two weeks ago is still after new years. Even if it was handed in before Chistmas, I'd still consider two weeks to be reasonable enough.

Jase2985
11573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851310 16-Jan-2022 07:56
Handle9:
That’s not the OPs problem. They are open for trade and the OP is suffering the loss of use of his motherboard.

 

yawn, service departments shut up over xmas. while retail remains open. what do you want them to do? recall staff?

 

be realistic.

Handle9
7694 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851312 16-Jan-2022 08:03
Jase2985:

Handle9:
That’s not the OPs problem. They are open for trade and the OP is suffering the loss of use of his motherboard.


yawn, service departments shut up over xmas. while retail remains open. what do you want them to do? recall staff?


be realistic.



Following their statutory obligations would be a good start.

PB Tech isn’t a small retail store, they turn over tens of millions of dollars a year. They are more than capable of resourcing warranty claims. If they aren’t it’s not the OPs problem.

Jase2985
11573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2851313 16-Jan-2022 08:08
Handle9:

Following their statutory obligations would be a good start.

PB Tech isn’t a small retail store, they turn over tens of millions of dollars a year. They are more than capable of resourcing warranty claims. If they aren’t it’s not the OPs problem.

 

a warranty claim can be more than just replacing a product. it may require testing or being outsourced to a different company to have the defect verified. it was the xmas holidays and a lot of places are shutdown, or operating reduced staff.

 

its not as black and white, "you have 2 days to refund", as you make it out to be.

 1 | 2 | 3
