Yes and no ... the current sources are concentrated brines which are the most economical to extract lithium from. But it is also present in seawater so we're never going to run out of it. That said, spent batteries are a much richer source of lithium than anything else. At the moment most batteries either go into a pile or are pinched to be used in solar projects where the fact that they are worn is far outweighed by the fact that they're dirt cheap. Many labs are working on ways to make recycling economical though so it is only a matter of time before someone cracks it.

On the flip side I see the start of a trend of towards shifting away from super dense chemistries like Nickel/Cobalt/Aluminium Oxide towards the older Lithium Iron Phosphate cells. These are somewhat less energy dense in weight and volume but with the price of batteries falling and new EVs being designed to be fully electric from the ground up instead of just ripping out an ICE and stuffing in some batteries in the space where it used to be those slight disadvantages are being more than made up for with improved stability which means safer and much longer life batteries going forward. As that picks up the number of worn batteries becoming available will probably flatten out for a while because most predictions are that LFP batteries will last till the wheels fall off the car.

LFP cells also have no cobalt, which apart from being rare may also have been obtained from sources with questionable human rights records - a fact that the anti-woke crowd like to throw around all the while ignoring the human rights records of the places most of their petrol comes from - so that will decrease demand for this metal too.

So the short answer is that right now, no, most lithium batteries are not recycled but there is no reason to think it won't happen sooner rather than later.