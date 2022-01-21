Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicRIP Marvin Lee Aday (Meatloaf) - Dead at 74
networkn

27552 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293446 21-Jan-2022 21:27
Send private message

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/meat-loaf-dead-bat-out-of-hell-singer-dies-aged-74/CCOC6WETWHR7SBB47GYWIUJ6WE/

 

 

 

Another legend gone. Quite sad.

floydbloke
2839 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2854769 21-Jan-2022 21:35
Send private message

Really sad.  RIP.  First LP I ever bought was Bat Out Of Hell.




Linux
9065 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854771 21-Jan-2022 21:40
Send private message

RIP grew up listening to ML :(

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
862 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854774 21-Jan-2022 22:01
Send private message

That's a bugger. My teen kids were blasting Bat out of Hell through the car stereo on the 7 hour drive back from Napier to Whangarei a couple of days back. Timeless.




JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2854776 21-Jan-2022 22:19
Send private message

We used to blast his music in an old purple Valiant as we hooned around.

 

Some of the best times of my life 

 

You will be missed greatly , Thank you for some iconic music 

 

R.I.P




MrBBEye
211 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2854791 22-Jan-2022 07:50
Send private message

He went from great tunes to loooooney tunes late in life.

