https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/meat-loaf-dead-bat-out-of-hell-singer-dies-aged-74/CCOC6WETWHR7SBB47GYWIUJ6WE/
Another legend gone. Quite sad.
Really sad. RIP. First LP I ever bought was Bat Out Of Hell.
I've joined a carpenters course. Haven't made anything yet....we've only just begun.
That's a bugger. My teen kids were blasting Bat out of Hell through the car stereo on the 7 hour drive back from Napier to Whangarei a couple of days back. Timeless.
We used to blast his music in an old purple Valiant as we hooned around.
Some of the best times of my life
You will be missed greatly , Thank you for some iconic music
R.I.P
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
He went from great tunes to loooooney tunes late in life.