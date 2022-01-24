Handsomedan:

Reading this article (and earlier ones outlining the issue for the person involved), it leads me to ask the question:

In today's competitive market, with the challenges that both employers and employees face, should "Restraint of Trade" clauses exist?

I was caught by one of these about 30 years ago, but successfully challenged it, to be able to continue working. Others are not always so lucky.

On one hand, I see the need, to protect IP and prevent poaching etc, but by the same token, if you only know how to do one thing, it can be quite hard to live with a clause like this, cutting off your livelihood.

Thoughts?