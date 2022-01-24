Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicRestraint of Trade Clauses
Handsomedan

4795 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#293461 24-Jan-2022 09:02
Send private message

Reading this article (and earlier ones outlining the issue for the person involved), it leads me to ask the question: 

 

In today's competitive market, with the challenges that both employers and employees face, should "Restraint of Trade" clauses exist? 

 

I was caught by one of these about 30 years ago, but successfully challenged it, to be able to continue working. Others are not always so lucky. 

 

On one hand, I see the need, to protect IP and prevent poaching etc, but by the same token, if you only know how to do one thing, it can be quite hard to live with a clause like this, cutting off your livelihood. 

 

 

 

Thoughts? 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
rphenix
956 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855326 24-Jan-2022 09:11
Send private message

Should be outright banned.

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
nztim
2314 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2855330 24-Jan-2022 09:32
Send private message

You can work for a competitor but not a customer/ supplier within a defined timeframe that is fair employment clause




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

elpenguino
2476 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2855333 24-Jan-2022 09:39
Send private message

It's a type of overreach, where employers think they need a clause because they've heard of it being used in other cases.

You're absolutely right - if your skill is , for example, as a software developer, a restraint of trade clause would attempt to stop you quitting and working for a competitor, thereby earning a living.
My current employer had such a clause (years ago) and notified all staff that legal advice had been received that the clause was unenforceable and would be withdrawn.

I can see how such a clause might be useful for a business owner. One example that comes to mind was the Mac's brewery case.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21



1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855348 24-Jan-2022 10:31
Send private message

Ive been down this rabbit hole with an over the top restraint of trade clause.
I got legal advice & was advised its wasnt enforceable , in my case .

 

I later found out , the employer knew it wasnt enforcable & was a bluff . I called the bluff & they dropped that from the contract
However , that same employer , contacted another ex employees new employer & threatened legal action . 

 

I know there has been a civil case for breech of contract over restraint of trade. If that happened the legal bills could be huge .

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1981 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855352 24-Jan-2022 10:39
Send private message

I believe these should be strictly enforced. Preventing someone from carrying out the same type of work in an unrelated industry is never going to be enforceable, but if you are going to setup your own competing business, then absolutely they should be. If you're simply working for a competitor as an employee, then it depends. I would hope common sense would prevail, but that's why we have the courts to decide these matters.

 

In the case above, I believe the individual was already working for a competitor and that only became an issue due to a change of ownership. In that case, I consider it unreasonable to enforce the clause as working for the competitor is established practice.

Starlith
124 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2855360 24-Jan-2022 10:54
Send private message

Its anti-competitive, a simple NDA should cover what employers want to protect but they seem to want to have their cake and eat it all at once.

Handsomedan

4795 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2855366 24-Jan-2022 11:04
Send private message

nztim: You can work for a competitor but not a customer/ supplier within a defined timeframe that is fair employment clause

 

 

 

I guess we'll have to disagree there. 

 

I think moving to a customer or supplier is probably more beneficial to the current employer than moving to a competitor, so I think it should be a no-brainer that a restraint of trade shouldn't be enforceable and a simple broad-reaching NDA should be used instead. 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855382 24-Jan-2022 11:21
Send private message

I've been through it...

 

Turns out I was a pawn in a game between 2 x GM's who disliked each other immensely.

 

I was an entry level employee at the time, on close to minimum wage - but because I moved to the opposition I was the guy who got caught in the crossfire.

 

3 months on the sideline was eventually turned into 2 when my restraint of trade was bargained over... basically the company I was leaving were taking an employee of the company I was moving to - and my new employee had invoked a restraint clause on them.

 

Fun times.

Kyanar
3449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2855430 24-Jan-2022 11:23
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

I guess we'll have to disagree there. 

 

I think moving to a customer or supplier is probably more beneficial to the current employer than moving to a competitor, so I think it should be a no-brainer that a restraint of trade shouldn't be enforceable and a simple broad-reaching NDA should be used instead. 

 

 

Agree with you. We had an employee leave and go to one of our customers, the result of that is that the customer now has someone with in-depth knowledge of our product on their team and they've reduced our support request volume by self-solving more of their queries. They also make the support request process much quicker if they run into an issue they cannot self-solve by knowing what information we need, understanding how to describe their issues, and understanding when we respond without going back and forward.

 

A company could only be so lucky as to have their employees leave to go to a customer.

Senecio
1525 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2855435 24-Jan-2022 11:36
Send private message

I can understand a restraint of trade clause for senior level execs, directors and board members. These people hold information that could be used against the current business if that individual decided to start their own business. A bog standard employee should never be subject to a restraint of trade. 

Paul1977
4443 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855560 24-Jan-2022 12:55
Send private message

They are a way to make it difficult (or effectively impossible in some cases) to leave your current employment. An employer could refuse fair pay adjustments because they know they know you have no options if you left because if it. 

 

Anti-solicitation clauses up to 3 months are fair enough, but restraint of trade should be illegal.

1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855668 24-Jan-2022 13:29
Send private message

Senecio:

 

I can understand a restraint of trade clause for senior level execs, directors and board members. These people hold information that could be used against the current business if that individual decided to start their own business. A bog standard employee should never be subject to a restraint of trade. 

 

 

Thats sort of what I was advised when I got legal advice .
Very hard to enforce for average working dude .

I believe it might be enforceable to cover trade secrets . ie whats in the colonel's secret herbs and spices  :-)

insane
3021 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2855724 24-Jan-2022 13:50
Send private message

But as alluded to above, that's already covered in your employee agreement you sign when you join the company, and those non disclosure clauses supposedly last beyond the termination of your employment - meaning the restraint of trade is really just a final FU on your way out.

 

Some people also have VERY long notice periods if they are a key staff member who might be difficult to replace in the notice period and where a solid handover is needed - that's totally fair given their compensation and they have the option to resign first, then get a new job, and start immediately.

 

 

 

Perhaps is best to just keep your mouth shut and don't go making a big noise about your new job on LinkedIn until the restraint period is over!

richms
25236 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2855771 24-Jan-2022 15:36
Send private message

I dont think they should exist at all. Once they stop paying for your time, they should stop having any say in how and where you use that time. If you leaving to a competitor makes their lives hard then perhaps they should have upped their offer for your time or made the job suck less. Someone on a salary or wage is only to be expected to answer to the business for the time they are being paid by that business.




Richard rich.ms

PolicyGuy
1280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2855779 24-Jan-2022 15:57
Send private message

 

In her decision released on Monday, (Employment) Authority member Marija Urlich determined the radio and television programmes were in competition and that the restraint of trade clause was enforcible.
“The evidence establishes if Ms O’Brien starts work with MWR [Mediaworks] she will be working in competition with Discovery.”
The restraint of trade covered a three-month period but Urlich took into account O’Brien’s one-month annual leave over December. She will be free to start her role at Media Works on March 14.

 

 

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/300501389/tova-obrien-broadcaster-must-wait-two-months-before-beginning-her-new-job

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 