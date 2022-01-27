Wow so many people with experience there. Thank ya'll



Just say NO to caning. What do people get caned for? Like crimes? And dont do any drugs but occasionally drink. The night life there looks good, reminds me of Tokyo a bit.



I was looking at easiest places to migrate too, it popped up. So I looked into the visas and did the SAT and it says I could have an EP.



The pay looks rather good, but what about English being my only language (a little German)?



I figure I would rent a nice condo somewhere. It sounds like Germany, houses are expensive but dont fluctuate much, where rentals are dirt cheap. Depends where you live of course. But relative to NZ rents do not pay off mortgages like Landlords do to renters in NZ, by default of the market. Are there some nice apartments?



I really wish I had tried Hong Kong, I was reading something about Jean Claude Van Damme and why he moved to HK. Im not sure if he would want to be there right now.



Is Singapore inclusive society of foreigners?



The access to rental cars reminds me of a setup in Aus, you pay a little bit to have access to a vehicle when required, they are stored in a permanent spot in public parking.



What about motorbikes? I still have my bike license.



The humidity and heat, well its not the same but lived in Qld a long time and Cairns can get pretty hot and humid. It sucks but you get use to it is my thoughts. Nice at night in spring.





