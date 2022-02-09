We've got an auction dispute and we need access to the original images used for the trade. These are no longer accessible via Trademe's site
- https://trademe.tmcdn.co.nz/photoserver/plus/1464429331.jpg
- https://trademe.tmcdn.co.nz/photoserver/plus/1464429398.jpg
- https://trademe.tmcdn.co.nz/photoserver/plus/1464429400.jpg
- https://trademe.tmcdn.co.nz/photoserver/plus/1464429399.jpg
The vendor has stated they no longer have all of the original images, and the ones he has supplied have been pulled off the original manufacturer's website.
The item was second hand and in a very poor state of repair whilst the original listing made out it was in perfect as new condition.
Any tips on getting access to these pictures?