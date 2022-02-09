Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
openmedia

2783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#293701 9-Feb-2022 12:10
We've got an auction dispute and we need access to the original images used for the trade. These are no longer accessible via Trademe's site

 

The vendor has stated they no longer have all of the original images, and the ones he has supplied have been pulled off the original manufacturer's website.

 

The item was second hand and in a very poor state of repair whilst the original listing made out it was in perfect as new condition.

 

Any tips on getting access to these pictures?




Generally known online as OpenMedia

sleepy
309 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2863956 9-Feb-2022 12:29
Am presuming that searching Expired listings doesnt work?

openmedia

2783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2863959 9-Feb-2022 12:31
I hadn't tried that, but no I don't get any results.

 


We still have the link to the original listing, and it will load, but none of the images come up




Generally known online as OpenMedia

Mehrts
518 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2863972 9-Feb-2022 12:48
How long ago was it listed? Have you tried the Wayback Machine?



openmedia

2783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2864031 9-Feb-2022 13:26
Mehrts:

 

How long ago was it listed? Have you tried the Wayback Machine?

 



 

Listing was from September and I did try Wayback machine - no luck.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11999 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864034 9-Feb-2022 13:37
Contact TradeMe ? Those links are giving a denied error, not a not found so its possible they are still on their network.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

elpenguino
2512 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2864185 9-Feb-2022 16:46
Will they be in a browser cache or do you not want anyone poking round there?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

EMB

EMB
35 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2864195 9-Feb-2022 17:01
What was the auction number?  Someone else may have also viewed it and have them saved or in cache.



openmedia

2783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2864304 9-Feb-2022 19:06
elpenguino:

 

Will they be in a browser cache or do you not want anyone poking round there?

 

 

 

 

Lol.. Nope not in the browser cache.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

gzt

gzt
13720 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2864323 9-Feb-2022 19:54
TradeMe formal process. I'd start there.

https://help.trademe.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360007000612-Problems-completing-a-trade

1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2864477 10-Feb-2022 08:58
gzt: TradeMe formal process. I'd start there.

https://help.trademe.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360007000612-Problems-completing-a-trade

 

Its too late for that
https://help.trademe.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360007000712-Buyer-Protection

 

"Buyers and sellers are expected to try and resolve these issues together, in the first instance. 
As a buyer, if you’re unable to reach a resolution, you have 30 days from buying the item to make contact with us about:"

 

given the seller knowingly mislead you as to condition ..
In reality , there are only 3 choices
- start legal proceedings, if it was alot of money
- take the seller to the disputes tribunal (are auction disputes allowed ?)
- accept you've been had, and move on

 

I wouldnt expect much action from trademe . They have a long history of not helping .

openmedia

2783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2864539 10-Feb-2022 09:54
1101:

 

gzt: TradeMe formal process. I'd start there.

https://help.trademe.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360007000612-Problems-completing-a-trade

 

Its too late for that
https://help.trademe.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360007000712-Buyer-Protection

 

"Buyers and sellers are expected to try and resolve these issues together, in the first instance. 
As a buyer, if you’re unable to reach a resolution, you have 30 days from buying the item to make contact with us about:"

 

given the seller knowingly mislead you as to condition ..
In reality , there are only 3 choices
- start legal proceedings, if it was alot of money
- take the seller to the disputes tribunal (are auction disputes allowed ?)
- accept you've been had, and move on

 

I wouldnt expect much action from trademe . They have a long history of not helping .

 

 

 

 

Already at the disputes tribunal stage, hence why I can't post the actual details of the auction here.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6381 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2864561 10-Feb-2022 10:45
If the seller wrote that it was "was in perfect as new condition" and you can prove it's not, not ideal but maybe you will be OK without the photos - particularly if you tell the tribunal that you are now unable to get the photos from Trademe.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2865247 11-Feb-2022 10:33
eracode:

 

If the seller wrote that it was "was in perfect as new condition" and you can prove it's not, not ideal but maybe you will be OK without the photos - particularly if you tell the tribunal that you are now unable to get the photos from Trademe.

 

 

Its all speculation from us here , as its in the disputes process...

 

But trademe photos shouldnt matter , unless they werent photos of the actual unit ?
If trademe photos showed its bad condition , then that wont help the buyer .
If trademe photos werent of actual unit , then thats deception (unless clearly stated not the actual unit in photos).

 

I assume he has photos of the unit when it arrived .

 

 

openmedia

2783 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2865271 11-Feb-2022 11:03
The only photos he's supplied are doctored web photos where he's changed the background on one to look like a room in his house.

 

Court wants proof that these were the ones he used in the Auction.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

RunningMan
7071 posts

Uber Geek


  #2865360 11-Feb-2022 12:24
You will probably need to contact TradeMe to see if they can dig them out. https://help.trademe.co.nz/hc/en-us/requests/new?contactus

 

It can be [extremely] painful dealing with them, trying to explain the most basic things, but with perseverance you should eventually get to someone who can actually help.

