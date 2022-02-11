Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic
2022 Oscar Nominations For Best Picture.
#293748 11-Feb-2022 12:03
I was recently looking at the 10 Oscar (March 27th) nominations for Best Picture this year. 

 

DRIVE MY CAR (Japanese)

 

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

 

DON'T LOOK UP (Netflix)

 

DUNE

 

BELFAST

 

LICORICE PIZZA

 

THE POWER OF THE DOG (Netflix)

 

WEST SIDE STORY

 

KING RICHARD

 

CODA (Apple TV +)

 

Well, I know that COVID-19 has had a marked effect on Cinema attendances for the last couple of years, but except for DUNE (A tad under $US400m worldwide), the rest of the nominees (not counting Netflix, Apple TV+ films), would all be classed as Box-Office bombs.

 

The Oscar's have been losing public support for several years now, and will continue to do so. Take into account SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME having taken over $US1.7 Billion at the worldwide Box-Office, and became the 6th highest grossing film of all time, yet only received one nomination for Visual Effects. Only TITANIC (1997) has won the Best Picture Oscar out of the top 6. 

 

I have seen the three streaming company's films, and only CODA is worthy of its nomination IMO. DUNE I thought was excellent, and BELFAST was okay. The only other film I am wanting to see out of the rest, is WEST SIDE STORY, which gets great reviews (why did it also flop at the Box-Office?).

 

Remember, these are my personal opinions, so don't attack me if your opinions are different 😁




  #2865404 11-Feb-2022 13:33
A few things here I suppose.

 

First, controversial omissions and selections at the Oscars go way way back, it's always been part of the show and it's not really the reason people care less about the Oscars these days. The Oscars are losing support because they're no longer the premium window into celebrities, and they no longer hold the entertainment value they once had, as a show. Think Golden Globes - I'm pretty sure no one here remembers who won the Golden Globes in 2010. But we all remember Ricky Gervais as a host.

 

Second, movies as a visual art form seem to have peeked 2 or 3 decades ago or so. There are many factors to it, and there are plenty of youtube channels dedicated to this topic. Personally, if you asked me to completely randomly pick a movie to watch from either 2021 or, say, 1995 - it would be 1995, no hesitation.

 

Third, the times are pretty bleak, so people prefer escapism rather than watching something that makes them think and evokes emotions other than excitement. Gotta get that dopamine going man. This doesn't mean that the other movies are worse - they might be better, it's just the wrong time for them.

 

Lastly, there are movies that no one really asked for - I'm looking at you, Spielberg. Making a great movie just because you can isn't really a good reason. For all the accolades "West Side Story" received - who really wants to see a musical retelling of a musical retelling of "Romeo and Juliet"?

 

 




Hello, Ground!

