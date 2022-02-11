I was recently looking at the 10 Oscar (March 27th) nominations for Best Picture this year.

DRIVE MY CAR (Japanese)

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

DON'T LOOK UP (Netflix)

DUNE

BELFAST

LICORICE PIZZA

THE POWER OF THE DOG (Netflix)

WEST SIDE STORY

KING RICHARD

CODA (Apple TV +)

Well, I know that COVID-19 has had a marked effect on Cinema attendances for the last couple of years, but except for DUNE (A tad under $US400m worldwide), the rest of the nominees (not counting Netflix, Apple TV+ films), would all be classed as Box-Office bombs.

The Oscar's have been losing public support for several years now, and will continue to do so. Take into account SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME having taken over $US1.7 Billion at the worldwide Box-Office, and became the 6th highest grossing film of all time, yet only received one nomination for Visual Effects. Only TITANIC (1997) has won the Best Picture Oscar out of the top 6.

I have seen the three streaming company's films, and only CODA is worthy of its nomination IMO. DUNE I thought was excellent, and BELFAST was okay. The only other film I am wanting to see out of the rest, is WEST SIDE STORY, which gets great reviews (why did it also flop at the Box-Office?).

Remember, these are my personal opinions, so don't attack me if your opinions are different 😁