Behodar: Lightbulb: Your formula seems to produce a different result to mine from 3001 onwards. I'm interested in hearing your business case for needing this data post-3000.

This is what people used to say in the 70s and 80s about 2 digit year dates! ๐Ÿ˜„

Ive had to deal with calculating Easter before computationally. Many moons ago I stumbled onto this: https://h2g2.com/edited_entry/A653267 (it used to be hosted on the BBC site). It uses integer math only so is pretty fast. Suspect its the same approach as the Excel formula.