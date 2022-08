Wind easing in South Auckland and a 2 hour power outage over lunchtime over.

Vector seem to be very shy about power outages their map is difficult to use and with limited zoom out.

Seemed very slow to get info up.

Counties power same type of map as Vector had a few years back,

starts up zoomed out to see that outages are widespread so don't expect too much too soon etc.

Instantly shows info and then you can zoom in mostly you don't need to.