First. I have to say that I'm no gardener. Neither is my wife Linda, but she's more interested in horticulture than I.

So, on her request I planted a heap of sweet pea seeds in a soil bed facing due north, and which I've duly watered on the rare days when Southland rain wasn't hammering on the roof.

(Actually they've had heaps of sun)

Consequently I now have this elephants-eye-high crop of sweet pea plants, denser than the space between Donald Trump's ears, and verdantly flourishing.

Only prob is, there ain't no flowers. Well, very few, a handful actually. Sure, there are lots and lots of little flower buds, but only about 1 in 100 matures to blossom-hood.

(Wails) What am I doing wrong!? Advice please :-)!