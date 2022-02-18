I just got one a moment ago. I missed one earlier in the day, though answered the second and found it was an automated one about Amazon Prime, which I don't have so just hung up, and declined the one a moment ago. Looks to be coming from Australian numbers? (+61 420...)
I did make an Amazon AU purchase very recently, so whether it is related in terms of data being used nefariously...?
Just got a call when reading this! lol talk about great timing
Edit: Talking to the POS at this sec
Same for me pretty much when I saw gzt's message.
I think there are quite a number of these Amazon Prime scams, trying to get you to hand over info, or in some instances trying to get you to install TeamViewer so they can access your stuff or view your banking details.
I thought I had been on a pretty good run of not getting spam calls. I did do the play along a couple of times when house sitting for my brother, getting calls from Microsoft Tech Support and spending a while talking before mentioning I was on an Apple Mac.
Will see if these continue though.
Had one from a number that was local to me, i only heard a robotic voice saying something about amazon and promptly hung up.