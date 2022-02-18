Linux: Just got a call when reading this! lol talk about great timing Edit: Talking to the POS at this sec

Same for me pretty much when I saw gzt's message.



I think there are quite a number of these Amazon Prime scams, trying to get you to hand over info, or in some instances trying to get you to install TeamViewer so they can access your stuff or view your banking details.



I thought I had been on a pretty good run of not getting spam calls. I did do the play along a couple of times when house sitting for my brother, getting calls from Microsoft Tech Support and spending a while talking before mentioning I was on an Apple Mac.

Will see if these continue though.