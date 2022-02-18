Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicAmazon Prime fraud calls?

gzt

gzt

13083 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293873 18-Feb-2022 18:53
Send private message quote this post

Automated calls claiming to be from Amazon Prime stating my card will be debited press 1 to talk. I expect it's spam/fraud. It's an odd coincidence because I did have some Prime account problems recently and used support. I reckon some of the support outfits sell data on the side...

Create new topic
yann
88 posts

Master Geek


  #2871020 18-Feb-2022 19:00
Send private message quote this post

I just got one a moment ago.  I missed one earlier in the day, though answered the second and found it was an automated one about Amazon Prime, which I don't have so just hung up, and declined the one a moment ago.  Looks to be coming from Australian numbers?  (+61 420...)

 

I did make an Amazon AU purchase very recently, so whether it is related in terms of data being used nefariously...?  

 

Yann

Linux
8621 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871022 18-Feb-2022 19:07
Send private message quote this post

Just got a call when reading this! lol talk about great timing

 

Edit: Talking to the POS at this sec

Linux
8621 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871024 18-Feb-2022 19:15
Send private message quote this post

Played along got a SMS sent to me came from shortcode 7242

 
 
 
 


yann
88 posts

Master Geek


  #2871026 18-Feb-2022 19:22
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Just got a call when reading this! lol talk about great timing

 

Edit: Talking to the POS at this sec

 

 

Same for me pretty much when I saw gzt's message.

I think there are quite a number of these Amazon Prime scams, trying to get you to hand over info, or in some instances trying to get you to install TeamViewer so they can access your stuff or view your banking details.

I thought I had been on a pretty good run of not getting spam calls.  I did do the play along a couple of times when house sitting for my brother, getting calls from Microsoft Tech Support and spending a while talking before mentioning I was on an Apple Mac.

 

Will see if these continue though.

Konev
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2871052 18-Feb-2022 20:52
Send private message quote this post

Had one from a number that was local to me, i only heard a robotic voice saying something about amazon and promptly hung up.

Create new topic





News »

AWS Expands Cloud Infrastructure in New Zealand With New AWS Local Zone in Auckland
Posted 17-Feb-2022 17:52

NCSC Joins International Breach Notification Service
Posted 17-Feb-2022 14:28

Embrace Your Inner Racer With the New Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:12

Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:09

How the Person You Matched With Online May Be Creeping on You
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra Offers Premium S Series Experience
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:50

Nordvpn Launches Threat Protection and Steps Into the Antivirus Market
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:34

Research Reveals How Much a Kiwi Credit Card Is Worth on the Dark Web
Posted 3-Feb-2022 17:55

Technics Announces EAH-A800 Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-ear Headphones
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:23

Sony Unveils HT-s400 Soundbar and Powerful Wireless Subwoofer
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:11

Warehouse Stationery Makes It Even Easier To Recycle Unwanted Electronic Equipment
Posted 28-Jan-2022 17:06

Domino's Pizza to expand food delivery trial in New Zealand
Posted 27-Jan-2022 10:48

Seagate and Lucasfilm Collaborate to Launch Star Wars Inspired Storage Devices
Posted 21-Jan-2022 17:39

Microsoft to Acquire Activision Blizzard
Posted 19-Jan-2022 07:08

Samsung Electronics Launches the Freestyle Portable Projector
Posted 5-Jan-2022 16:22








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 