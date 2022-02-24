Lizard1977:

Random question for the day - can anyone think of an efficient way to break up styrofoam packing into small pieces to be used in a bean bag?
I have a lot of the stuff lying around after I moved house, and it's hard to recycle and awful to send to landfill. I'm keen to get a couple of bean bags, and wondered if I could use the styrofoam in place of buying "virgin" styrofoam beans. But I don't fancy spending hours breaking it up by hand - anyone have any clever ideas for how to break it up into small "bean" sized pieces without making a huge mess?