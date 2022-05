We live opposite the Birkdale light industrial area, which includes a place called Allproof Industries which has a rear fan facing this area which emits a continuous whine about the pitch of a mosquito and the intensity of a dentist drill. This has been going on for over two weeks now, and runs almost continuously, day and night. When contacted about it, Noise Control are very courteous and polite, issue a case number, and do nothing. The next night they issue another case number, and do nothing. The following night they issue another case number, and do nothing. The last time I called and got the latest case number I asked what it would take to get any action taken, and the person I talked to, while being very pleasant and courteous, had no idea what came next apart from issuing another case number. It seems like Allproof Industries can continue to keep the area we live in awake at night, not to mention the persistent headaches the nonstop whine all day causes, with impunity.

Short of the nuclear option of recording the noise, finding the owners, and blasting it at their house 24/7 like they're currently doing to others, can anyone see a way out of this problem? Obvious ones like "go to Fair Go" will take months, and the house is almost uninhabitable because of this.