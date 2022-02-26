Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RCD in bathroom - loud buzzing
kiwiharry

856 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#293990 26-Feb-2022 10:39
Hi.

 

The RCD electrical outlet in our bathroom has recently started to buzz and appears to have gotten louder over the past week. We've lived here for over 20 years and its not had this buzzing noise previously. It probably started about 5 weeks ago.

 

The RCD is in our main bathroom and is the master for the power outlets in the other bathrooms.

 

I've reset the RCD but the buzz instantly comes back after the reset. I've also unplugged the electric toothbrush chargers which are normally kept plugged in to the outlets, but that didn't make any difference either.

 

Before I call a sparky anything else I can check?




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

Daynger
283 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2875243 26-Feb-2022 11:56
Could be loose wire in a terminal or something, but most likely the RCD is dying.

 

Turn off the power to that circuit and take the outlet off the wall just to check its not getting all melty in the back, if it is leave that circuit off and call your sparky, if it isnt, put it back together and call your sparky.

 

Either way send him a pic of what it is so he can bring a replacement which saves him coming and looking, then going to get one.

 

 

k1w1k1d
990 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2875257 26-Feb-2022 12:28
And being the home owner you can replace "like for like" if you feel confident. If not, do as Daynger advised.

kiwiharry

856 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2875260 26-Feb-2022 12:41
Daynger:

Could be loose wire in a terminal or something, but most likely the RCD is dying.


Turn off the power to that circuit and take the outlet off the wall just to check its not getting all melty in the back, if it is leave that circuit off and call your sparky, if it isnt, put it back together and call your sparky.


Either way send him a pic of what it is so he can bring a replacement which saves him coming and looking, then going to get one.


 


Thanks. Will isolate circuit, unscrew from wall and have a look.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



Daynger
283 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2875277 26-Feb-2022 13:32
k1w1k1d:

 

And being the home owner you can replace "like for like" if you feel confident. If not, do as Daynger advised.

 

 

 

 

Its not about being confident, just remember that every corpse on Mt Everest was a motivated confident person.

 

In the legislation (ECP51) the word everyone really needs to get their head around is competent.

 

 

kiwiharry

856 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2875345 26-Feb-2022 17:16
I opened it up. Top of the outlet (above test and reset buttons) was warmer than the rest of the outlet.

 

No burn marks where conductors terminate on back of the outlet.

 

Only area I did see some browning/burning is on the side of the RCD.

 

 

 




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

Daynger
283 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2875394 26-Feb-2022 17:20
Yep, she is toast.

kiwiharry

856 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2875398 26-Feb-2022 17:29
Daynger:

Yep, she is toast.


Ok. Only issue is that circuit breaker that feeds this outlet also feeds some GPO outlets in some bedrooms




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



gregmcc
2002 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875418 26-Feb-2022 18:04
kiwiharry:
Daynger:

 

Yep, she is toast.

 


Ok. Only issue is that circuit breaker that feeds this outlet also feeds some GPO outlets in some bedrooms

 

 

 

choice to make here :-

 

1) leave circuit on and risk your life/families life until you can get a replacement

 

2) turn circuit off mild inconvenience with some sockets not working until you can get a new one

kiwiharry

856 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2875442 26-Feb-2022 19:22
gregmcc:

choice to make here :-


1) leave circuit on and risk your life/families life until you can get a replacement


2) turn circuit off mild inconvenience with some sockets not working until you can get a new one



Breaker also feeds GPO outlets in garage, including garage door opener, washing machine and large freezer.

I have a terminal block here somewhere so will dig it out and isolate the feed to the RCD. I'll get a new outlet on Monday and replace it. It's a PDL and looks like Mitre10 or Bunnings don't have that one. I also leave Auckland for 2 weeks on Tuesday.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

Rickles
2435 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2875624 27-Feb-2022 09:47
Unscrew live wire/s, wrap in insulation tape ... fit new unit?

Gordy7
1503 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2875634 27-Feb-2022 10:06
Wiring looks a bit dodgy in a couple of places - pinched or cracked insulation...

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

kiwiharry

856 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2875636 27-Feb-2022 10:22
Rickles:

Unscrew live wire/s, wrap in insulation tape ... fit new unit?


Yeah, terminated live wires onto a terminal block and wrapped it electrical tape.

My workplace has trade account at wholesalers so will get new unit tomorrow.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

kiwiharry

856 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2875697 27-Feb-2022 12:05
Gordy7:

Wiring looks a bit dodgy in a couple of places - pinched or cracked insulation...



Thanks @Gordy7. Will see if there is any slack for me to pull through more wire to cut back and re-terminate.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

kiwiharry

856 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2876267 28-Feb-2022 13:45
All sorted now. No more buzzing.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

