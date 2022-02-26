Hi.

The RCD electrical outlet in our bathroom has recently started to buzz and appears to have gotten louder over the past week. We've lived here for over 20 years and its not had this buzzing noise previously. It probably started about 5 weeks ago.

The RCD is in our main bathroom and is the master for the power outlets in the other bathrooms.

I've reset the RCD but the buzz instantly comes back after the reset. I've also unplugged the electric toothbrush chargers which are normally kept plugged in to the outlets, but that didn't make any difference either.

Before I call a sparky anything else I can check?