nztim: Or you can just get married to a US Citizen :)

If only it was that easy to find someone legit.

I was stupid not to apply for Aus Citz, regret that now. In saying that Im not sure the e-3 would be any easier.

I will do the lottery, but its application are in October and will be for 2024.

I was hoping there was some way to earn extra visa points but it looks like Im she out of luck. Unless I went and did executive work, shudder, middle management is worse but anything outside srategic I hate dealing with other peoples personal lives. I just dont see it being feasible to earn the $177k+ given I hate the kind of Exec roles that earn that much. The only other option is improving my English to the highest level possible, thats not going to happen.

Seems Ive left this lifetime a bit late. It does seem canada is much easier and Vancovuer is right above the areas of the US I would like to live, Just a thought......