GST confusion with wholesaler
mattwnz

18623 posts

Uber Geek


#295262 16-Mar-2022 22:10
A provider I purchase services from and resell to my customers has been purchased by an overseas company. Under the current system where it was owned by a NZ company, I buy at a wholesale price, and resell it at a retail price. They charge me GST on the wholesale Price which I purchase from them, and through their
system , the end customer pays me the GST inclusive price by credit card, and I receive all that money. I then pay the GST to the government when I submit a gst return, offsetting the GST that I paid for the wholesale product.

However under the new ownership and the new system they have moved me onto, when I make a sale, they only credit my account with the GST exclusive amount, and they say that they pay the GST directly to the IRD. They say being an overseas company they are required to collect GST directly when my customers make payment through their payment gateway. Even though the invoice that is generated by their systems for my customers, and shows the GST amount etc is from my company, and not from the wholesaler.

They have said that I need to tell the IRD the amount of GST they are paying, but I don't need to pay it. This doesn't sound right to me because when submitting a GST return, I have to pay the GST collected directly. There is no option to say another company is paying it on a gst return. Anyone come across this sort of thing before and what normally happens? I am probably going to have to run this past my accountant, but maybe others have encountered this before.

Goosey
2190 posts

Uber Geek


  #2887457 17-Mar-2022 06:58
Question, 

 

 

 

Are you selling the goods directly to end user or is the wholesaler selling directly?

 

- You mentioned "their payment gateway". 

 

- If they are selling direct to your clients, then how and why do you need to pay GST on those purchases? 

 

 

 

Are you instead receiving a commission?

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73864 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2887468 17-Mar-2022 07:59
You should consult an accountant.




Inphinity
2698 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2887489 17-Mar-2022 09:12
mattwnz:
Even though the invoice that is generated by their systems for my customers, and shows the GST amount etc is from my company, and not from the wholesaler.

 

 

 

Consult your accountant. The fact that the invoice says it is from your company, but you are not the one collecting or paying GST on it, is a red flag and could be problematic if you were audited by IRD. Get your accountant across it ASAP to ensure they're happy that how it's being handled fulfils your obligations.



Kyanar
3436 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2887552 17-Mar-2022 11:53
It sounds to me like they're acting as your payment agent, in which case it's possible that what they're saying is correct under agency rules, which are really hard. Echoing everyone else, talk to your accountant or tax advisor - but it may not be as untoward as you think.

evnafets
376 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2887589 17-Mar-2022 14:12
Not providing an answer, but putting some numbers to it to try and understand here...

 

In the original scenario

 

You buy it from the NZ supplier for $100 + GST ($15).  = $115.00
You sell it to your customer for $200 + GST ($30).  = $230.00

 

The NZ supplier pays $15 to Govt
You pay $15 to Govt (being the difference between GST collected and GST paid)

 

The supplier got $100.
You got $100.
The Govt got $30. 

 


The bit where you lost me is where you say your customers now pay your supplier.
Does that happen in the existing relationship?  Or do your customers pay you directly?

 

 

 

So if I understand your explanation, the relationship with the overseas company would be. 

 

Customer pays supplier $200 + GST = $230
Supplier pays Govt $30. (Being $15 for them and $15 for you)
Supplier pays you $100. 

 

But I have no idea how you would fill that out on a GST return.

