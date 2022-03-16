Question,
Are you selling the goods directly to end user or is the wholesaler selling directly?
- You mentioned "their payment gateway".
- If they are selling direct to your clients, then how and why do you need to pay GST on those purchases?
Are you instead receiving a commission?
You should consult an accountant.
mattwnz:
Even though the invoice that is generated by their systems for my customers, and shows the GST amount etc is from my company, and not from the wholesaler.
Consult your accountant. The fact that the invoice says it is from your company, but you are not the one collecting or paying GST on it, is a red flag and could be problematic if you were audited by IRD. Get your accountant across it ASAP to ensure they're happy that how it's being handled fulfils your obligations.
It sounds to me like they're acting as your payment agent, in which case it's possible that what they're saying is correct under agency rules, which are really hard. Echoing everyone else, talk to your accountant or tax advisor - but it may not be as untoward as you think.
Not providing an answer, but putting some numbers to it to try and understand here...
In the original scenario
You buy it from the NZ supplier for $100 + GST ($15). = $115.00
You sell it to your customer for $200 + GST ($30). = $230.00
The NZ supplier pays $15 to Govt
You pay $15 to Govt (being the difference between GST collected and GST paid)
The supplier got $100.
You got $100.
The Govt got $30.
The bit where you lost me is where you say your customers now pay your supplier.
Does that happen in the existing relationship? Or do your customers pay you directly?
So if I understand your explanation, the relationship with the overseas company would be.
Customer pays supplier $200 + GST = $230
Supplier pays Govt $30. (Being $15 for them and $15 for you)
Supplier pays you $100.
But I have no idea how you would fill that out on a GST return.