I already have a dog and can in no way afford another otherwise I'd take this dog. I would love to have this girl. She tries so hard to make you happy.

She is probably under a year and a half old.

Bella deserves a great home with someone who will love her and spoil her rotten.

No being tied up, must be allowed indoors and have a bed in the house and be preferably allowed up for snuggles on the couch etc.

Has to have a fenced yard so she can play safely outside.

She's an awesome dog with a great personality and deserves someone to love her completely.

She's what I consider to be the ideal size, not small but not big either. Lightly built. A bit like a shrunk version of a lab but lighter boned with dainty paws. Perfect for kids.

Pretty much exactly what I want in my next dog.

She is with a rescue organisation and is fostered in Taihape

She is the kind of dog who will be extremely grateful for kindness and be loyal to you and love you forever.

Because of her past she may start out being anxious being left alone, another dog in the house or someone at home all the time is ideal.

If you are looking for a companion please consider Bella.

🐾 AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION 🐾

💥 BELLA💥

Currently fostered in TAIHAPE.

Estimated 1 year old mixed breed small/medium size.

Bella is doing so well now despite an a hard start to life.

She is full of energy and mischief.

Crate trained, house trained and learning basic commands and manners.

She can have a few anxiety issues if left on her own so homing with another dog would be desirable if the new owner will not be home all the time. She is such a sweet little thing and just loves lots of cuddles and is ultra eager to please.

She is fantastic with children of all ages, but can be a bit bouncy so may unintentionally knock littlies over.

Untested with cats, (occasionally see the neighbours cat and show little interest) but should be easily trained. loves other dogs and plays well with them.

Tested with livestock and showed no interest.

If you are interested in adopting please apply on our website:

Don't forgot to send through property photos or video ASAP.

Adoption fee covers desexing, at least first parvo/lepto vacc, microchipping, flea/worm.

Optional 30 days free pet insurance.B