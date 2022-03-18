What are your thoughts on being required to use your own car for company(work ) use
ie, use your own car to visit clients, go onsite for jobs etc etc
This is whats expected where I work , and its the way its allways been since day1
Even when you get an allowance for work related miles ....
- your insurance premiums are much higher, you need to tell the Insurance company the car will be used as a work
vehicle
- there is all the extra milage added onto the car .
- any prangs or car damage,scrapes in car parks , its on you(me)
Just asking as my car was broken into while onsite at a clients (it was in a public car park)
So , the cost of repairs is on me . My Boss isnt interested .
So , Im thinking , if it happens again , Ill have to say no more. That will affect my employment .
Any thoughts on this ?