What are your thoughts on being required to use your own car for company(work ) use

ie, use your own car to visit clients, go onsite for jobs etc etc

This is whats expected where I work , and its the way its allways been since day1

Even when you get an allowance for work related miles ....

- your insurance premiums are much higher, you need to tell the Insurance company the car will be used as a work

vehicle

- there is all the extra milage added onto the car .

- any prangs or car damage,scrapes in car parks , its on you(me)

Just asking as my car was broken into while onsite at a clients (it was in a public car park)

So , the cost of repairs is on me . My Boss isnt interested .

So , Im thinking , if it happens again , Ill have to say no more. That will affect my employment .

Any thoughts on this ?