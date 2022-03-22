Bought here 3 years ago and grew up in the area:

Pro's:

- Easy beach access.

- Easy access to generic shops. E.g. 2 supermarkets, mitre10, Silverdale mall close by.

- Fibre everywhere.





Con's:

- The people (coasties) are a bit rough around the edges. But they are slowly being priced out and moving north. Still a lot of lifetimers though.

- Some parts are pretty rough in Stanmore Bay, especially around brightside and stanmore bay school on your map. Have a good look at your neighbours when you're buying.

- The commute is a killer from CBD. The Gulf Harbour Ferry will be cancelled if there is over 5 knots of wind and you get put in a bus. Otherwise its 50 minutes and $12 each way. They go on about Penlink, but thats still another 5 years away, and its a toll road at $4 each way. So we are just paying to reduce traffic for Milldale people getting off at Silverdale.

- Majority of Stanmore Bay is on tank water, which ranges from $200 - $350 to fill up each summer. Watercare also charges you a flat-fee of $60 for wastewater, which is ridiculous but you can off-set this by installing your own water meter.

- There is nothing to do here after 4PM. Very retiree focused(Orewa especially) and a lot of hobbies or activities you will travel back to the shore or city.

- If you get a building inspection, make sure they have a focus on flooding. I have friends on Totara that get significant flooding when it rains because of poor drainage on the ridge that Brightside is built upon.

- Local schools aren't the best if you have kids.



It's a good place to get your foot on the ladder. I initially refused to buy here because i grew up here, but its still a lot better than living out west at a similiar price point and you get way better options for housing. If the market wasn't turning, we'd probably be looking at moving on this year