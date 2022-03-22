Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicAdvice about living in the Stanmore Bay area
pmnz

22 posts

Geek


#295348 22-Mar-2022 23:09
Send private message

Hello,


 


Not sure where to post this, we are looking at purchasing a house in Stanmore Bay and wanting to know how the area is?


specifically in the area in this pictured


What's it like living on the coast?


Any feedback would be greatly appreciated. 


 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Jase2985
11535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890412 23-Mar-2022 06:54
Send private message

is it @xpd that lives out that way?

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6272 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2890416 23-Mar-2022 07:16
Send private message

We have family and friends who live/have lived on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula - overall it's a lovely area. The north coast (like Stanmore) is vastly preferable to the south coast (eg. Arkles Bay) because the north lies nicely to the sun and the south faces away from the sun and into the prevailing SW wind that comes across the water.

 

Historically the biggest PITA with living on the Peninsula is the appalling road out from Silverdale. That road alone would have put me off ever living there. If you're looking in the area, I'm sure you will be aware of the PenLink Road road that is planned to be started there sometime  - how soon remains to be seen. It has been approved and is on the list but they're still trying to decide whether it will be tolled or not. Given the track-record and glacial pace of NZ roading infrastructure consturction, completion could easily still be five years away. Originally planned as one lane each way, it's now been redesigned as two each way. When completed it will be a game-changer.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11916 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890422 23-Mar-2022 08:23
Send private message

Yes, I live not far off that map shown. 

 

We love it here, been here 11 years now. Great real community, and 2mins to the beach :)

 

Personally, I'd stay off the Facebook groups for the Coast, can be extremely opinionated and downright nasty at times :) But think that applies anywhere.......

 

Brightside Road and Waiora Road can get busy during school drop off/pickup, but nothing like Auckland ;)

 

Fantastic New World down the road, Whangaparaoa Plaza is a bit dead these days especially since the big stores moved to the new Silverdale complex, but thats only 5mins away.

 

Bus service is pretty good, before Covid times, I'd catch the 982 on Whangaparaoa Road to HBC Station, then grab an NX1/2 into town. 

 

Whangaparaoa Road itself can get busy at peak times, but generally keeps moving. 

 

Looking in the area you've shown on the map, jsut be wary along the stream, some properties back onto it and its known to flood during heavy rans - it is full of eels as well, so can end up with a living backyard after flooding :)

 

 

 

Drop me a line if anything in particular you'd like to know about.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



timmmay
18471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2890431 23-Mar-2022 08:52
Send private message

How about renaming the thread "Advice about living in the Stanmore Bay area".

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6469 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890488 23-Mar-2022 09:22
Send private message

Done




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

pmnz

22 posts

Geek


  #2890492 23-Mar-2022 09:35
Send private message

Thanks for the replies.

 

 

 

We think the area is really nice and we can get so much more house and land up there compared to on the Shore in Auckland. There are plenty of positives and the only huge negative which is the deciding factor is the commute. It would add an extra 30-45mins a day for the round trip (currently live in Hobsonville) i think so just weighing that up.

 

I was personally quite surprised how much has been built out there shops etc there is literally nothing i would need to go into the CBD for (except work) and Albany Mall is not far off either.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11916 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890506 23-Mar-2022 10:22
Send private message

Yeah, more bang for your buck as it were for now. Once Penlink goes in, pricing will go up to match the Shore I think.

 

Where abouts do you work now ? And do you need a car for it ? :) I work next to the Auckland ports, takes about an hour on bus in morning, and 1/1.5 on way home depending on traffic etc, so not really much worse than a car ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



pmnz

22 posts

Geek


  #2890516 23-Mar-2022 10:51
Send private message

Work in the CBD but usually wfh 2-3 days a week.

 

With petrol costs may have to look into an EV or PHEV if driving!

 

I keep seeing this Penlink but i can't quite find info on what it actually is?

alasta
5664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2890517 23-Mar-2022 10:58
Send private message

pmnz:

 

Work in the CBD but usually wfh 2-3 days a week.

 

With petrol costs may have to look into an EV or PHEV if driving!

 

I keep seeing this Penlink but i can't quite find info on what it actually is?

 

 

Details here. 

irpegg
109 posts

Master Geek


  #2890524 23-Mar-2022 11:24
Send private message

Bought here 3 years ago and grew up in the area:

 

Pro's:
- Easy beach access.
- Easy access to generic shops.  E.g. 2 supermarkets, mitre10, Silverdale mall close by.
- Fibre everywhere.


Con's:
- The people (coasties) are a bit rough around the edges.  But they are slowly being priced out and moving north.  Still a lot of lifetimers though.
- Some parts are pretty rough in Stanmore Bay, especially around brightside and stanmore bay school on your map.  Have a good look at your neighbours when you're buying.
- The commute is a killer from CBD.  The Gulf Harbour Ferry will be cancelled if there is over 5 knots of wind and you get put in a bus.  Otherwise its 50 minutes and $12 each way.  They go on about Penlink, but thats still another 5 years away, and its a toll road at $4 each way.  So we are just paying to reduce traffic for Milldale people getting off at Silverdale.
- Majority of Stanmore Bay is on tank water, which ranges from $200 - $350 to fill up each summer.  Watercare also charges you a flat-fee of $60 for wastewater, which is ridiculous but you can off-set this by installing your own water meter.
- There is nothing to do here after 4PM.  Very retiree focused(Orewa especially) and a lot of hobbies or activities you will travel back to the shore or city.
- If you get a building inspection, make sure they have a focus on flooding.  I have friends on Totara that get significant flooding when it rains because of poor drainage on the ridge that Brightside is built upon.
- Local schools aren't the best if you have kids.

It's a good place to get your foot on the ladder.  I initially refused to buy here because i grew up here, but its still a lot better than living out west at a similiar price point and you get way better options for housing.  If the market wasn't turning, we'd probably be looking at moving on this year

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11916 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890534 23-Mar-2022 11:42
Send private message

Wow, you do have a salty view of the coast :D

 

We find people here are lot better than the Shore where we came from :) Yes there are bad eggs floating around, but not like theyre wandering the streets looking for trouble etc.

 

Commute is bad anywhere you live and work these days, no escaping it. Also no point taking GH ferry if in Stanmore Bay, the commute to GH would drive me nuts :D

 

Yes, a lot are still on tank, but i prefer that over mains water - but we are on mains (have a tank as well but just gets used to fill pool).

 

Schools are no worse than anywhere else IMHO, our two kids are doing well (we were told one would never read/write well, and she is flying along at the same level as her classmates, mainly thanks to some awesome teachers at Stanmore Bay School).

 

LOL at the after 4pm comment, its true :D We went to the local "Beer Spot" before 10pm one Saturday, and got told "sorry, last call already done" - thought our watches were wrong. Ended up at the Crows Nest. 

 

There is a new bar open now though at the plaza, "Paroa", and its quite good with live music, pool tables, darts etc.

 

Anyway, all above is IMHO and cant be ignored if you wish :D

 

PS: Every second house has a boat, so if you like fishing, you're sure to find a fishing buddy ;)




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6272 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2890570 23-Mar-2022 12:14
Send private message

pmnz:

 

I keep seeing this Penlink but i can't quite find info on what it actually is?

 

 

I put a link to it for you in my post earlier this morning.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

pmnz

22 posts

Geek


  #2890683 23-Mar-2022 14:19
Send private message

Great thanks alot

neb

neb
6313 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890845 23-Mar-2022 16:28
Send private message

pmnz:

What's it like living on the coast?

 

 

Grew up about a km from there and Mother Neb still lives there. As @eracode pointed out, the long thin thread of a road to get from there to the motorway is a killer, if you work in the city then you absolutely don't want to live there because you'll be sitting in gridlock every morning and evening. Don't hold out for PenLink, that's been on the verge of being built for over thirty years now with nothing being done. Friends of my parents were compulsory-purchased out of their house something like twenty years ago - they've both died of old age in the meantime, council could have saved themselves the money - in preparation for construction, Google earth shows scrub where the house used to be so the only thing that's made any progress is tree growth.

 

 

If you want to see what you're in for, drive up there around 5pm on a workday, and if you can manage it drive down around 7:30-8am on a workday.

 

 

Apart from that, it's fine, with @xpd's caveat about the stream flooding. In compensation, there's a lovely walk along the stream that takes you straight to the New World, so you can walk instead of drive for groceries.

 

 

Also if you're close to the school and kindergarten it can get fairly rowdy during the week.

neb

neb
6313 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890846 23-Mar-2022 16:30
Send private message

pmnz:

I keep seeing this Penlink but i can't quite find info on what it actually is?

 

 

It's the Auckland council equivalent of the Spanish word mañana, but without the sense of urgency.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 