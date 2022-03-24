Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicBook made into a TV series
quickymart

8727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#295388 24-Mar-2022 23:26
Send private message

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicholas_Fisk#Grinny

 

This was a well-known science fiction book I remember reading as a kid in the 80s at school. I recall it being made into a British kids TV series as well, with a limited number of episodes, but I'm damned if I can find any record of it anywhere - yet I know it was screened on TVNZ. I remember the old woman saying "you remember me?" over and over to the adults and it put them into some sort of trance, but it didn't do anything to the kids around her.

 

Did anyone else see this series in the mid-80s? Was it actually named Grinny, or You Remember Me (the name of the sequel)? Google doesn't tell me much sadly, nor does the IMDB. I'd like to see it again if possible.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11918 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2891798 25-Mar-2022 07:47
Send private message

Grinny was adapted for an episode of CBS Storybreak

 

 

 

Was it an entire series or possibly just a one off.... ?




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

quickymart

8727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2891801 25-Mar-2022 07:56
Send private message

It was a live-action, British TV series. Only a few episodes though.

gbwelly
1138 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2891825 25-Mar-2022 09:07
Send private message

An episode of The Book Tower?

 

 









quickymart

8727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2891896 25-Mar-2022 11:13
Send private message

It may have been, but I seem to recall it being a standalone series. I do remember The Book Tower too, Jeez that goes back a bit.

yann
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2892043 25-Mar-2022 13:08
Send private message

I had a look around last night but couldn't find any listings for a tv series based on Grinny, though there was the animated one as mentioned above.

 

I also happened to look for The Book Tower episodes, but came up empty as I couldn't find a decent listing with what books were covered.  But from various vague online accounts from people with the same recollection (on different websites), there did appear to be an episode of the The Book Tower which covered Grinny.

 

Down in the comments:

 

https://hauntedgeneration.co.uk/2020/09/09/musty-books-grinny-by-nicholas-fisk-1973/

 

And some mention of it here as well:

 

https://forums.doyouremember.co.uk/forum/tv-movies/television/16654-amazingly-obscure-booktower-i-think-dramatisation-from-the-early-eighties-i-think

 

 

quickymart

8727 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2892110 25-Mar-2022 14:01
Send private message

Thanks, I think I'm getting closer. Hopefully someone, somewhere has uploaded it to watch online. Away I search...

Bung
4534 posts

Uber Geek


  #2892138 25-Mar-2022 15:57
Send private message

The fact that only the last couple of Book Tower series have had their episode details filled in on IMDB doesn't look promising. Anything that old is lucky to have much internet presence. If Yorkshire Television was as ruthless as the BBC in recycling video tape there won't be anything left of it.



Geektastic
16695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2892570 26-Mar-2022 23:16
Send private message

I’m always surprised how many of my childhood favourite TV shows can still be found on You Tube.

Go Noggin The Nog! 🤣





yann
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2892571 26-Mar-2022 23:19
Send private message

There look to be a few episodes of The Book Tower on Youtube from an initial search I did the other day, but not too sure what ones and all. But there might be more there where the names are a little strange or might not mentioned The Book Tower etc.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 