everything you read on the gap between NZ and AU is the base salary. that's about 30% maybe more

the thing is in AU it is very easy to trigger extra pay

- they pay you to take annual leave https://employsure.com.au/guides/annual-leave-and-other-leave/annual-leave-loading/

- you get double time if you work more than 84 hrs a fortnight, double time if you work unsocial hours ..

- you get t.5 if you work non normal hours or between 81-84 hrs - this working fortnight includes any on the job training you might have

- if you work non normal hours and beyond certain hours, another penalty i think but i am not sure about this - can't remember

- it all adds up and you're on double pay, eg if you work in the mine, shift work, no skill, penalty here there everywhere

on top of the hugely increased pay, there are other benefits

when i was there we claimed 80% of childcare as tax rebate, essentially free childcare. that itself is huge https://www.9news.com.au/national/explainer-child-care-subsidy-changes-kick-in-this-week-what-will-this-mean-for-you/a5e880a9-c997-4714-b14c-dc68f2132cd8

and there are legal ways to tax rorting called salary sacrifice https://www.hrblock.com.au/tax-academy/salary-sacrifice

also i recall taking up health insurance for the cost of not paying medicare levy and that came with free dental care and free prescription glasses